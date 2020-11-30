Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)No incoming mobile calls - Franklin/South AKL?
skyplonk

411 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280169 30-Nov-2020 18:07


Hi There

Does anyone else have an incoming call problem with Spark mobile? I am in Franklin district.

This afternoon I have started getting messages that people can't call me. Goes direct to VM. Inbound SMS ok.

I can call out no prob. Over the top apps like Viber and Messenger are OK.

Have spent the last hour trying with different contacts to call me. Turned off VOLTE, locked to 3g, checked call forwarding settings, restarted my phone etc

I am on hold with Spark customer care. But at least 1hr wait in queue and can't request a callback as they won't be able to call me.

Cheers

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613550 30-Nov-2020 19:18


@gajan and to the OP narrow down Frankin

skyplonk

411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613557 30-Nov-2020 19:49


Hi There

Pukekohe, Patumahoe, Waiuku.

Not sure it is a network issue, does not feel like one. Last incoming call about before lunch today. Never had an issue before.

I got hold of spark help desk, they did a settings/account refresh but appears no have made no difference.

Back in the queue again.

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2613560 30-Nov-2020 19:50


I have had multiple calls on my spark mobile tonight in Pukekohe.




skyplonk

411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613561 30-Nov-2020 19:52


Andib: I have had multiple calls on my spark mobile tonight in Pukekohe.


Thanks. I figured as much.

All incoming calls on my end straight to voicemail. So odd. Calls from all networks.

skyplonk

411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613586 30-Nov-2020 20:09


Ok. Went and got a Vodafone Sim. Put it in the phone and all is good. No problems at all - calls come in no problem. Put the spark sim back in and calls go to voicemail

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2613587 30-Nov-2020 20:12


Haven't accidentally enabled call forwarding to VM or do not disturb?

skyplonk

411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613591 30-Nov-2020 20:15


Checked all of that. All seems ok.

Have factory reset my phone. Made no difference. Got spark to confirm nothing odd with the call forwarding - said it was ok. Still nothing.

But the Vodafone Sim is working in my phone so I am forwarding all calls to that for now.



Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613609 30-Nov-2020 21:08


If it is happening in many locations out Franklin then sounds like a bigger issue

nzlogan
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2613644 30-Nov-2020 23:20


Unsure if it's related, but just noticed about 30 mins ago had no service (on Skinny - Spark). Turned off/on and still didn't fix it, connected again about 15 minutes ago. I'm in North Dunedin, South Island. Not sure how long it was displaying no service for though.

gajan
240 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613661 1-Dec-2020 06:18


If the OP still has issues with incoming calls, DM me the details and I can take a quick look where the team go to with investigating the issue.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

skyplonk

411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614177 1-Dec-2020 16:19


gajan: If the OP still has issues with incoming calls, DM me the details and I can take a quick look where the team go to with investigating the issue.

 

Hi gajan - late last night, after a couple of calls to the helpdesk (who were very friendly and helpful) they escalated to the "Level 3" team who quickly solved the problem.  I have no idea what they did, but will PM you my ticket number if you want to look and share with the group?

