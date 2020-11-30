Hi There



Does anyone else have an incoming call problem with Spark mobile? I am in Franklin district.



This afternoon I have started getting messages that people can't call me. Goes direct to VM. Inbound SMS ok.



I can call out no prob. Over the top apps like Viber and Messenger are OK.



Have spent the last hour trying with different contacts to call me. Turned off VOLTE, locked to 3g, checked call forwarding settings, restarted my phone etc



I am on hold with Spark customer care. But at least 1hr wait in queue and can't request a callback as they won't be able to call me.



Cheers