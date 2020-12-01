Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)XTRA Email not downloading since Mozilla Thunderbird update to 78.5.0
Spong

901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#280181 1-Dec-2020 13:56
Send private message

I have a small number of clients using Thunderbird within Win10 for email, and since it updated automatically last night to Vers 78.5.0 they can no longer download XTRA mail using the usual settings of Port 995/SSL. One of my affected clients using a privately hosted mail server was able to revert to Port 110/No encryption for now, but XTRA doesn't support this. The following is what I found on the Mozilla forum.  

 

“Thunderbird 78 has stopped out of date use of SSLv3 and TLSv1 If server uses out of date insecure protocol then it's not Thunderbirds fault."

 

"Mozilla disabled TLS 1.0 and 1.1 in the latest versions of Firefox and Thunderbird. Thunderbird 73b and above. This causes issues with anyone connecting via SSL/TLS/StartTLS to services uses 1.1." 

 

I've tried various settings options without success. Outgoing mail is still fine. Any ideas? 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
marpada
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613990 1-Dec-2020 14:18
Send private message

Not much help but the service seems to offer TLS 1.2, so probably Spark is not the culprit here:

 

                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 SSLv2      not offered (OK)                                                                                                            
 SSLv3      not offered (OK)                                                                                                            
 TLS 1      offered (deprecated)                          
 TLS 1.1    offered (deprecated)
 TLS 1.2    offered (OK)
 TLS 1.3    not offered and downgraded to a weaker protocol
 NPN/SPDY   not offered
 ALPN/HTTP2 not offered

wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614023 1-Dec-2020 15:12
Send private message

Seen heaps of Thunderbird issues today. Not sure what specifically is causing the issue - don't think it's specifically the new update as that's been working fine for a few weeks.

 

You're not running Eset AV by any chance?

askelon
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2614167 1-Dec-2020 16:05
Send private message

The update changed the auth protocol from some stupid reason.  Switch it back to normal password in the account settings.  It'll be set to Oauth2..  Ive had a few people ring me about it over the last few days.  

 

 



wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614169 1-Dec-2020 16:07
Send private message

Have had the same thing with Gmail that does use OAuth, not sure that will be it?

askelon
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2614171 1-Dec-2020 16:11
Send private message

wratterus:

 

Have had the same thing with Gmail that does use OAuth, not sure that will be it?

 

 

 

 

Thats a whole other bug for today..  I switched one person back to 68.12.1 today due to his email just not working at all.  Works perfect on that.  The whole 78.x versions have just been a piece of crap.  Over the last couple of days mine (running gsuite) cannot save to drafts,  my customer this morning had no emails updating at all and couldnt save any sent items etc.  Hence why I switched him back to 68.  

Spong

901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2614236 1-Dec-2020 17:22
Send private message

wratterus:

 

Seen heaps of Thunderbird issues today. Not sure what specifically is causing the issue - don't think it's specifically the new update as that's been working fine for a few weeks.

 

You're not running Eset AV by any chance?

 

 

 

 

Yes, both are running Eset NOD32 or possibly Eset Smart Security. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

KiwiSurfer
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614356 1-Dec-2020 21:14
Send private message

Working fine with FastMail IMAP using TB 78.5.0. No antivirus other than whats built into Win10.



Oblivian
6595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2614384 1-Dec-2020 21:52
Send private message

It does smell of what can happen with AV middle ware hooking

Disable AV (start with email protection) and retry for kicks

bigalow
502 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614425 2-Dec-2020 01:57
Send private message

google chrome and edge no longer support SSLv3 and TLSv1 since march

 

and some email client too

 

most email servers software have been updated

 

so its the xtra servers that are out of date so blame spark !

 

 

sampler
439 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2614491 2-Dec-2020 07:57
Send private message

I had 70 odd end pcs in the same position yesterday. Expecting more today.

Mail Servers they connect to are fully updated running tls 1.2 and 1.3

Some had Eset but not all.

However does seem to be related to those who have run tb for a long time. As manual removal and full reinstall gets them running again. Pita




wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614510 2-Dec-2020 08:42
Send private message

The issue's we're seeing seem to be caused by Eset's SSL filtering misbehaving.

 

https://forum.eset.com/topic/26019-protocol-filtering-stops-access-to-emails/page/3/

 

 

nztim
2262 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2614578 2-Dec-2020 10:06
Send private message

make sure enpoint is on 7.3

wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2614778 2-Dec-2020 14:16
Send private message

Right....think we've got it sorted haha - well the issue caused by Eset anyway. 

 

 

 

Open TB, go to options/privacy & security, manage certificates, find Eset's and delete it. 

 

Close TB. 

 

Open Eset, and disable, save, then re-enable the SSL filtering as per these instructions. 

 

Open TB - you can check, but the certificate should be automatically re-created with a current date

 

Issue should be resolved. 

Spong

901 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2614923 2-Dec-2020 19:55
Send private message

wratterus:

 

Right....think we've got it sorted haha - well the issue caused by Eset anyway. 

 

 

 

Open TB, go to options/privacy & security, manage certificates, find Eset's and delete it. 

 

Close TB. 

 

Open Eset, and disable, save, then re-enable the SSL filtering as per these instructions. 

 

Open TB - you can check, but the certificate should be automatically re-created with a current date

 

Issue should be resolved. 

 

 

Excellent. That's fixed the 2x XTRA clients I have. I only had to disable and re-enable SSL filtering in Eset to resolve their ones. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

askelon
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2614961 2-Dec-2020 20:23
Send private message

That would explain my customer yesterday having issues with g suite since he also uses eset. Switching back to 68 also fixed it. But I have definitely had 3 customers using tb 78.5 who had their authentication changed on the update which I thought was most strange.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 