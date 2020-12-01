I have a small number of clients using Thunderbird within Win10 for email, and since it updated automatically last night to Vers 78.5.0 they can no longer download XTRA mail using the usual settings of Port 995/SSL. One of my affected clients using a privately hosted mail server was able to revert to Port 110/No encryption for now, but XTRA doesn't support this. The following is what I found on the Mozilla forum.

“Thunderbird 78 has stopped out of date use of SSLv3 and TLSv1 If server uses out of date insecure protocol then it's not Thunderbirds fault."

"Mozilla disabled TLS 1.0 and 1.1 in the latest versions of Firefox and Thunderbird. Thunderbird 73b and above. This causes issues with anyone connecting via SSL/TLS/StartTLS to services uses 1.1."

I've tried various settings options without success. Outgoing mail is still fine. Any ideas?