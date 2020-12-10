Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark switches on 5G in Te Awamutu and New Plymouth
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73946 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280356 10-Dec-2020 11:06
Send private message

Just received:

 

 

This morning, Spark switched on 5G in Te Awamutu and New Plymouth, the latest locations in its nationwide rollout of the next generation of mobile technology. 

 

As New Zealand continues to experience huge growth in the demand for data, Spark’s rollout of 5G provides much needed support in boosting capacity to areas like Te Awamutu – the third busiest cell site in New Zealand for mobile data usage. 

 

Spark is working with Aon New Zealand in Te Awamutu to help keep their business connected over 5G, through a trial of Spark’s cloud managed network VMware SD-WAN service. This will ensure there is no impact to their business if their main fibre connection fails, by enabling reliable, fast connectivity over 5G wireless.

 

Jonathon Cook, Regional IT Director at Aon New Zealand says:

 

“As an insurance provider helping people in times of urgent need, it’s really important that we have a reliable, steady internet connection 24/7. Aon is excited to be trialing this new technology over Spark’s new 5G network which will provide us with peace of mind should our fibre connection fail. We’re confident that the reliable, fast connectivity of 5G wireless will help us continue to look after our customers, no matter what.”

 

In July, Spark confirmed it would turn on 5G in five locations before the end of the year. New Plymouth and Te Awamutu are the fourth and fifth locations in New Zealand to have access to Spark’s 5G on both wireless broadband and mobile, alongside Palmerston North, Dunedin and Auckland as well as six South Island towns who have access to Spark’s 5G wireless broadband services. 

 

Spark Technology Lead Renee Mateparae says the team is happy to have successfully turned on 5G in five locations across New Zealand in 2020, during what was an especially challenging year. 

 

“Rolling out 5G to a whole country is a significant task, with or without a global pandemic. Despite this we are on track with our build program and excited to switch on 5G in Te Awamutu and New Plymouth today.  As we deploy 5G to new locations it is great to see real-life examples of people and businesses benefiting from the faster speeds and low latency that 5G provides.”

 

In the first year of Spark’s 5G rollout it has worked with Toyota in Palmerston North to provide virtual reality test drives;  partnered with Animation Research Limited to bring street art to life through augmented reality in Dunedin; offered a glimpse into the future of smart cities with Auckland Transport in Wynyard Quarter; helped Kiwi businesses to build future 5G applications through the 5G Starter Fund and introduced 5G to local businesses like Aon Insurance to enable them to do what they do best. 

 

Spark will continue its 5G rollout next year, with new locations to be confirmed in the coming months. 

 

Those who want to experience 5G speeds at home can sign up for Spark’s Discover 5G Wireless Broadband Plan. For those who want to experience 5G mobile speeds, Spark has a range of 5G ready mobiles in store or online and customers can access the new network on any Spark plan free of charge until at least July 2021.

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2619299 10-Dec-2020 11:41
Send private message

Watch out mr primo, 5G FWA is on the way ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

AidanP
74 posts

Master Geek


  #2619508 10-Dec-2020 15:11
Send private message

Here's a speed test I did while I was in town (Te Awamutu) recently. 

Device is a Poco F2 Pro

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 