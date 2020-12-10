Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Google Pixel 5 - VoLTE and 5G
Linkzor

34 posts

Geek


#280371 10-Dec-2020 21:16
I have a Pixel 5 international version (GTT9Q) purchased from JB Hifi in Aussie, running Android 11 with the December 2020 security update. I am on the $39.99 Spark Endless Mobile Plan.

 

I cannot get VoLTE and 5G working

 

I rang up 0800 SPARK 5G for assistance and the rep mentioned I needed to get VoLTE working first before I can use 5G.

 

Various threads mention that for Pixel devices there should be a toggle switch to enable VoLTE under Settings -> Network and Internet -> Mobile Network -> Advanced however I do not see one.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Another issue I have noticed is that it switches to 3/3.5G whenever I am on a phone call and then switches back to 4G when the call is ended.

 

Click to see full size

 

Anyone else on Pixel devices having similar issues? Any help would be appreciated.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
RunningMan
7034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2619704 10-Dec-2020 21:20
The switching to 3G for voice is the same issue (no VoLTE, i.e 4G voice).

gajan
240 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619750 10-Dec-2020 21:27
Unfortunately we don’t officially support that device, and hence google hasn’t enabled it (it won’t be tested etc)...




Linux
8989 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619760 10-Dec-2020 21:49
@Linkzor No carrier is going to support you with a imported handset

 

The handset flicking between 3G and 4G is 100% normal



MaxineN
1034 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2619764 10-Dec-2020 22:01
Welcome to the various wonders of importing a phone. As per Linux's comments you're not going to get it working unless you want to mess with modem profiles, run a very unsupported setup, potentially void warranty, brick your device or cause the creation of weapons of mass destruction.




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619800 11-Dec-2020 07:07
If it's not clear from the other posts a phone switching to 3G during a voice call is perfectly normal and how every device has worked since the launch of 4G4G do. es not have it's own native circuit switch voice solution and relies on 2G/3G circuit switch for voice in a non VoLTE environment.

 

 

 

 

Hibino
166 posts

Master Geek


  #2620153 11-Dec-2020 15:03
I don't think you need VoLTE in order to enable 5G. My imported handset failed to enable VoLTE(need manufacture update settings for each service provider etc) but still getting 5G from Spark without any problem. All I did is ask Spark to enable 5G on my plan(same as your one)

gajan
240 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620215 11-Dec-2020 17:18
Hibino:

 

I don't think you need VoLTE in order to enable 5G. My imported handset failed to enable VoLTE(need manufacture update settings for each service provider etc) but still getting 5G from Spark without any problem. All I did is ask Spark to enable 5G on my plan(same as your one)

 

 

In this scenario we cannot alway guarantee that all services and functions will work, so YMMV.




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2620239 11-Dec-2020 17:26
gajan: Unfortunately we don’t officially support that device, and hence google hasn’t enabled it (it won’t be tested etc)...

 

need more device testers!

 

 

 

I'm still waiting for more than 2CA on my mate 20 ;)




MaxineN
1034 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2620240 11-Dec-2020 17:34
I'm always up for testing obscure devices.




techwizard
47 posts

Geek


  #2622638 16-Dec-2020 11:56
I’ve been having the same problem with my US Pixel 5 on an endless plan.

It supports the N78 band, the guy at the Spark store activated it for me.

techwizard
47 posts

Geek


  #2622961 16-Dec-2020 17:36
When will Spark start supporting this device? Will it forever be stuck on 4G

techwizard
47 posts

Geek


  #2622962 16-Dec-2020 17:37
There could be a chance that Vodafone supports the Pixel 5 for their 5G network.

Linux
8989 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2622964 16-Dec-2020 17:48
techwizard: When will Spark start supporting this device? Will it forever be stuck on 4G


Probably never

Linkzor

34 posts

Geek


  #2623005 16-Dec-2020 19:41
techwizard: I’ve been having the same problem with my US Pixel 5 on an endless plan.

It supports the N78 band, the guy at the Spark store activated it for me.

 

What did the guy at the Spark store activate for you? 5G or VoLTE?

Linkzor

34 posts

Geek


  #2623011 16-Dec-2020 19:57
Linux:

 

@Linkzor No carrier is going to support you with a imported handset

 

 

Spark's website seem to hint that they would offer some level of phone and in store support with regards to connecting a non Spark sourced device onto their 5G network. Based on the information that they have provided regarding frequency bands, my Pixel 5 shouldn't have any issues on their 5G network. No mention whether VoLTE is required to access 5G or whether I was being given wrong info by the rep on the phone.

 

Disappointed with the hands off approach from Spark to be honest. If they do not provide any support whatsoever for non Spark devices then they should make it a lot clearer.

 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
