Hi everyone, I got a Sony Xperia XZ2, but for some reason my MMS messages do not send. They worked last about... November 16th? My internet/4g works fine. Any ideas?

Did try re-entering the APN and all that but no luck.

My APN settings if anyone can help.

https://i.imgur.com/zoMAQKU.png

https://i.imgur.com/oHbosih.png

https://i.imgur.com/fnWXIQt.png