A mate has adsl with Spark, using their standard HG659b.



When I'm at his house, and connected to his WiFi, I get no notifications on my phone - emails, whatsapp, etc - none of them come through. If I open an app, and it has received a message etc, it will then pop up, sounds will play and a notification will show in the notification area on my phone. Navigate away from the app, and they're back to being "muted" again essentially. Drive away from his place, and my phone will go berserk - all notifications will.come through at once as soon as the WiFi connection is lost. Disconnect from his WiFi inside the house, notifications all appear instantly. Reconnect, and we're back to "mute" again.



Text messages still come through, regardless of being connected to the WiFi or not, don't think I've ever had a phone call while there so can't comment on that.



It doesn't affect my wife's phone, nor his personal phone - but it does affect his work phone. His wife's phone also is affected.



I tried turning off the WiFi for the HG659b, and have replaced it with a Unifi AP for him - that's significantly increased his WiFi range and usability around his house, but it hasn't changed the notification issues at all.



Thoughts / suggestions? While it doesn't really bother him or I too much, he's getting it in the neck from his wife...