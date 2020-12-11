Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)No notifications while on WiFi
Ge0rge

#280375 11-Dec-2020 08:02
A mate has adsl with Spark, using their standard HG659b.

When I'm at his house, and connected to his WiFi, I get no notifications on my phone - emails, whatsapp, etc - none of them come through. If I open an app, and it has received a message etc, it will then pop up, sounds will play and a notification will show in the notification area on my phone. Navigate away from the app, and they're back to being "muted" again essentially. Drive away from his place, and my phone will go berserk - all notifications will.come through at once as soon as the WiFi connection is lost. Disconnect from his WiFi inside the house, notifications all appear instantly. Reconnect, and we're back to "mute" again.

Text messages still come through, regardless of being connected to the WiFi or not, don't think I've ever had a phone call while there so can't comment on that.

It doesn't affect my wife's phone, nor his personal phone - but it does affect his work phone. His wife's phone also is affected.

I tried turning off the WiFi for the HG659b, and have replaced it with a Unifi AP for him - that's significantly increased his WiFi range and usability around his house, but it hasn't changed the notification issues at all.

Thoughts / suggestions? While it doesn't really bother him or I too much, he's getting it in the neck from his wife...

gajan
Spark NZ
  #2619865 11-Dec-2020 09:36
Usually an issue with NAT and keeping connections open on the modem to receive the push notification. Push notifications are typically a long-held TCP session, but when NAT devices in the way don't keep the TCP state, it can break things. It can also vary between handsets in terms of their TCP timeout settings / keep alive settings etc to make things more painful.

 

Does the HD659B have any NAT timer settings (sorry don't know of the top of my mind).




