I was about to switch to Skinny, which my GF uses, but saw they no longer have rollover data on the mid sized plans.

My GF still has a rollover plan. Does anyone know if they will allow any new sign ups?

The endless data seems pointless, and as a student I am on campus or at home most of the time with wifi (under 2gb on mobile per month normally). But when I go on trips I burn through loads of data and end up hotspotting off others. Rollover seems to best for bursty data.

Thank you.