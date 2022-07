You shouldn't use the same password for everything - see https://haveibeenpwned.com as well as pwned passwords (on the same site).

If one of those sites gets compromised then suddenly everywhere else you use that password is compromised too. Not a good situation to be in. It is not a question of "if" one of your passwords is compromised right now, it is a matter of "when" it'll be compromised as it only takes a single site. If you're in the green on Have I Been Pwned then stay like that by not using the same password across multiple sites.

Instead, a password manager (like Lastpass - https://lastpass.com) and setting secure, random passwords via it is the most secure way to go. Also means unless if you forget your master password for LastPass then you won't forget any of your passwords again. LastPass also manages auto-filling for you. This (I believe) is a feature of the Google Password Manager found in Chrome also however not as good.