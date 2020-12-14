I am using one email address to manage two Skinny mobile phone prepaid accounts. I noticed one of my mobile number disappeared from the dashboard so I cannot manage it anymore!

Funny thing is that I have auto top up setup on that number before (I set it up quite some time ago), and the auto top up was still working a few days ago. But now by number disappeared from the dashboard.

Anyone having this problem?

Note, Skinny live chat ended at 7pm so I have to wait till tomorrow to contact them. Sad. 😠