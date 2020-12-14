Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny mobile: My mobile connection disappeared from my profile and dashboard
#280430 14-Dec-2020 20:41
I am using one email address to manage two Skinny mobile phone prepaid accounts.  I noticed one of my mobile number disappeared from the dashboard so I cannot manage it anymore!

 

Funny thing is that I have auto top up setup on that number before (I set it up quite some time ago), and the auto top up was still working a few days ago.  But now by number disappeared from the dashboard.

 

Anyone having this problem?

 

Note, Skinny live chat ended at 7pm so I have to wait till tomorrow to contact them.  Sad.  😠

  #2621540 14-Dec-2020 21:24
Like this?

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=280350




  #2621664 15-Dec-2020 08:52
@SkinnySquad similar problem as reported in the other thread.

 

Something happening with the systems? 




  #2621694 15-Dec-2020 09:56
Yep this is almost certainly the same issue. @AKLWestie can you flick me a DM with your email you log in with and your phone number and we can fix this for you.

 

 

 

A couple changes were made last week that mean in a small number of cases certain people with older accounts have their dashboards broken 🙁




I work for Skinny, but I don't post in my capacity as a Skinny representative. Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect on the position my employer may have.

