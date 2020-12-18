HiddenChin

A lot of ISP's are like that. I needed a static with Vodafone, they were going to charge me $160 a month in total - Found Voyager could off same deal for $99. Asked V/fone to sharpen their pencils..... they came back with $120. Obviously, I swapped....

Thing is, you've got to take into consideration what they're being charged for services as well - 2D might be getting Amazon for some amazing deal whereas SPark wasn't able to do such a deal with Netflix, etc.