HiddenChin

Just had an interesting live chat on the Spark website.
I'm nearing the end of my BB contract with Spark, and doing what any intelligent person would do by shopping around to see what other ISPs offer.
For $86 per month via 2degrees I can get fibre at 900/400 + Amazon Prime Video.
So I hit up Spark, just to see what they would offer to retain a customer.
900/400 + Netflix for $120.
I asked the guy if that's the best they would offer to retain a customer, was told in no uncertain terms that Spark cannot offer a better deal than this.
Anyone else find that weird, that they wouldn't even attempt to keep a customer?