Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Spark not even attempting to retain customers?
HiddenChin

67 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#280504 18-Dec-2020 15:53
Send private message

Just had an interesting live chat on the Spark website.

I'm nearing the end of my BB contract with Spark, and doing what any intelligent person would do by shopping around to see what other ISPs offer.
For $86 per month via 2degrees I can get fibre at 900/400 + Amazon Prime Video.

So I hit up Spark, just to see what they would offer to retain a customer.

900/400 + Netflix for $120.

I asked the guy if that's the best they would offer to retain a customer, was told in no uncertain terms that Spark cannot offer a better deal than this.

Anyone else find that weird, that they wouldn't even attempt to keep a customer?

jackyleunght2002
304 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2623980 18-Dec-2020 16:01
Send private message

Typical of them for spark....

GV27
4227 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623981 18-Dec-2020 16:14
Send private message

Their broadband offers have been the same for some time now. 

1024kb
958 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2623982 18-Dec-2020 16:15
Send private message

Hey Spark - Agile much?




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz



martyyn
1707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2623984 18-Dec-2020 16:39
Send private message

Same here. I tried a while ago to get a better deal but they had nothing.

Been with them for 16 years but I'll be moving on when my contact finishes.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623986 18-Dec-2020 16:43
Send private message

A lot of ISP's are like that. I needed a static with Vodafone, they were going to charge me $160 a month in total - Found Voyager could off same deal for $99. Asked V/fone to sharpen their pencils..... they came back with $120. Obviously, I swapped....

 

Thing is, you've got to take into consideration what they're being charged for services as well - 2D might be getting Amazon for some amazing deal whereas SPark wasn't able to do such a deal with Netflix, etc.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

cokemaster
Exited
4493 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623988 18-Dec-2020 16:49
Send private message

Your experience isn’t unique. I’ve personally experienced this with my own telecommunications needs.
This was with 1 unlimited mobile (40GB), 2 sharers (with a 3rd coming online in Feb) and 1GBPS fibre (with static IP)... eg. Not a single $19 prepaid connection.

I feel sorry for the store and contact centre staff that I spoke to. They wanted to retain my business but hands were tied. They did suggest Skinny... however I ended up going to 2 Degrees and they were happy to have me onboard (saving approx $50 per month).




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Bung
4557 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623992 18-Dec-2020 17:22
Send private message

The current deal seems to be no deal, no contract and Unplan. Making a virtue of the fact that you can move on at anytime. Maybe this Christmas it was the turn to get rid of their marketing staff.



rugrat
2727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2623995 18-Dec-2020 18:02
Send private message

2degrees offers will be for new customers, last I looked without mobile pay monthly 2degrees ultimate was around $105.
Prime Video is free first year only.
Spark is probably happy with current customer level, where as 2degrees is trying to aggressively expand.

I’m currently happy 2degrees customer, switched from Spark to 2degrees as Spark had no interest in Enable deal for Christchurch. The deal has gotten better with a faster upload speed which got passed on to everyone on plan in Christchurch. Landline has lot of extra features on 2degrees as well.

cokemaster
Exited
4493 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2624093 18-Dec-2020 20:01
Send private message

If you aren’t in a contract, I believe that you can resign and receive the discounted prices.

It will be my expectation when my term expires early next year. Realistically with there needs to be a better proposition than "online deals" to convince me to choose Spark.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

timmmay
18503 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2624094 18-Dec-2020 20:05
Send private message

If Spark has decided they want customers with a decent margin that's their right. They don't have to beg for people to stay, I bet their per-user margin is tiny.

qwertee
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2624095 18-Dec-2020 20:15
Send private message

Left Spark for the same reasons as op 2 years ago.  They offered nothing to keep me.

 

Just keeping the xtra.co.nz email ticking over just to catch any emails that fall through the cracks.

 

Now paying $70 for unlimited BB and an IP phone line to my current provider.  

panther2
186 posts

Master Geek


  #2624122 18-Dec-2020 22:06
Send private message

Seema like the ISP encourage customers to jump every 12 months. Nothing to retain customers only a carrot for 12 months

tdgeek
26326 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2624127 18-Dec-2020 22:36
Send private message

timmmay:

 

If Spark has decided they want customers with a decent margin that's their right. They don't have to beg for people to stay, I bet their per-user margin is tiny.

 

 

Yep. You can relate that to many things. For a telco, they pay Chorus or the LFC, they pay for email if they provide that, they pay for Netflix and any other added value item. If it becomes not worth it to drop the price, then maybe its better to do that and also avoid the support calls from customers that aren't adding extra net revenue 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2624171 19-Dec-2020 07:12
Send private message

timmmay:

 

If Spark has decided they want customers with a decent margin that's their right. They don't have to beg for people to stay, I bet their per-user margin is tiny.

 

 

Exactly.. Why join to the race to the bottom in such a low margin business?

 

Maybe they've simply decided they actually couldn't care less about customers who only want the cheapest price and will change RSP every year regardless just to get the cheapest price, even if it's only by a few $?

 

 

 

 

quickymart
8778 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2624189 19-Dec-2020 07:44
Send private message

Unfortunately, people like that then tend to move to RSP's like My Republic, where they find the service is even worse, and support is non-existent.

 1 | 2 | 3
1 | 2 | 3





