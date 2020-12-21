Strange day, I'm collecting up transcripts, dates, screenshots, about to lodge a complaint to Telecommunications Disputes Resolution, regarding Spark. Pretty sure I'll be lodging tomorrow morning.

The summary is:

Purchased 2x Spark Smart Mesh products, online from the Spark website. Discovered the products do not provide functionality that was advertised and presented in the UI. Spark online chat confirmed the functionality is not possible and instructed me to return them. Returned both products to Spark Dunedin store, received a 'receipt' email from the store employee for the meshes with a promise of a refund back to my card.

It's coming up two weeks and I am many conversations deep with Spark Online support, and getting nowhere.

This response is the best I have gotten:

00:30:30 Olivia : I understand. We apologize about it. I'll send you an email once received feedback from the direct fulfilment team.

Which is similar to all the other responses I have received, and never get an answer.

As time goes from days to weeks, I begin to wonder why does it take so long for fulfilment to receive two Spark Meshes?

Who saw them last? They were received by the Spark Dunedin store manager.

And then I begin to wonder about that exchange I had with him. At the time I physically returned the products to Spark Dunedin store, the manager was a little aggressive and incredibly resistant to receiving the items, despite showing him the printed transcript from Spark Online Chat instructing me to return them to the store. He was offering partial refunds, offering to send someone to my house - all sorts of behaviour that I'd expect from a dodgy Trademe vendor, not Spark. It was like he was somehow personally invested in the refund. Only once I pointed out his obligations under the CGA did he relent, saying he would courier them and I would get a refund to my card at a later time.

I had put that exchange out of my mind until this morning, as this drags on and the non-response from Spark looks odder and odder, I begin to wonder, what is going on?

This is not the Spark I know and love and have advocated for to friends and family.

My patience is at an end, I'll go through Telecommunications Disputes Resolution in the morning. Should have a result in six weeks.