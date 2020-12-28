Do you actually have a public routable IP on FW?
I have Spark's unplan wireless service with a static IP, as for using another router with it you kind of can (in addition to the spark supplied device), but there is no DMZ option in the settings of them so you're probably going to have to turn DHCP off on one of the devices to make it work nicely. I do this for testing other routers and setting them up before I install them on site, not sure if it's double natting or not (but guessing it is) so if you go for the basic CGNAT service remember you'll be triple natting
Quick update. The Huawei B618 that I recieved actually had a DMZ functionality as it turns out, so it was a simple matter of disabling DHCP and the WLAN, setting a static IP for my own router and setting the DMZ to point to it.
Unfortunately, I'm doubling NAT'ing, so my router can't do a hairpin NAT correctly, so I have to use different IP addresses for inside and outside the network, but I think I'll survive!
Actually you are Tripple Natting
CG-NAT, B618, NetGear
Interesting - Where did you find the DMZ setting? I still can't see it on mine!
Actually you are Tripple Natting
CG-NAT, B618, NetGear
Interesting - Where did you find the DMZ setting? I still can't see it on mine!
RedactedRetracted: I purchased a static IP from Spark as well, so I believe I shouldn't be behind the CG-NAT anymore (well at the very least my port forwards work, so it's a non issue anyway)
