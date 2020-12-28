Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Unplan Wireless - Using my own router
RedactedRetracted

77 posts

Master Geek


#280601 28-Dec-2020 12:13
Send private message

We're looking to switch to Sparks Unplan Wireless plan, but we want to keep our existing router (Netgear R7000). I understand that you need to use Sparks modem for accessing their wireless, so I'm happy to keep that, but I was wondering how easy it was to setup some sort of DMZ, so that my router can handle port forwarding and routing. Is this possible? Or is there a better way of doing this

Create new topic
RunningMan
7053 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627355 28-Dec-2020 12:20
Send private message

Do you actually have a public routable IP on FW?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
RedactedRetracted

77 posts

Master Geek


  #2627356 28-Dec-2020 12:28
Send private message

Haven't yet switched, just want to make sure all these issues are ironed out. But it looks like they offer a static ip as an extra, including on (as far as I can tell) wireless. But it wasn't entirely clear when I was researching, so I will be checking that before I sign up.

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627361 28-Dec-2020 12:41
Send private message

I have Spark's unplan wireless service with a static IP, as for using another router with it you kind of can (in addition to the spark supplied device), but there is no DMZ option in the settings of them so you're probably going to have to turn DHCP off on one of the devices to make it work nicely. I do this for testing other routers and setting them up before I install them on site, not sure if it's double natting or not (but guessing it is) so if you go for the basic CGNAT service remember you'll be triple natting



RedactedRetracted

77 posts

Master Geek


  #2635992 15-Jan-2021 12:48
Send private message

Quick update. The Huawei B618 that I recieved actually had a DMZ functionality as it turns out, so it was a simple matter of disabling DHCP and the WLAN, setting a static IP for my own router and setting the DMZ to point to it.

 

Unfortunately, I'm doubling NAT'ing, so my router can't do a hairpin NAT correctly, so I have to use different IP addresses for inside and outside the network, but I think I'll survive!

nztim
2294 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2635996 15-Jan-2021 12:53
Send private message

RedactedRetracted:

 

Quick update. The Huawei B618 that I recieved actually had a DMZ functionality as it turns out, so it was a simple matter of disabling DHCP and the WLAN, setting a static IP for my own router and setting the DMZ to point to it.

 

Unfortunately, I'm doubling NAT'ing, so my router can't do a hairpin NAT correctly, so I have to use different IP addresses for inside and outside the network, but I think I'll survive!

 

 

Actually you are Tripple Natting

 

CG-NAT, B618, NetGear




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2635997 15-Jan-2021 12:54
Send private message

RedactedRetracted:

 

Quick update. The Huawei B618 that I recieved actually had a DMZ functionality as it turns out, so it was a simple matter of disabling DHCP and the WLAN, setting a static IP for my own router and setting the DMZ to point to it.

 

Unfortunately, I'm doubling NAT'ing, so my router can't do a hairpin NAT correctly, so I have to use different IP addresses for inside and outside the network, but I think I'll survive!

 

 

Interesting - Where did you find the DMZ setting? I still can't see it on mine!

RedactedRetracted

77 posts

Master Geek


  #2636012 15-Jan-2021 13:28
Send private message

nztim:

Actually you are Tripple Natting


CG-NAT, B618, NetGear



I purchased a static IP from Spark as well, so I believe I shouldn't be behind the CG-NAT anymore (well at the very least my port forwards work, so it's a non issue anyway)


snnet:

Interesting - Where did you find the DMZ setting? I still can't see it on mine!



I found it under the security menu on the settings sidebar.



nztim
2294 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2636014 15-Jan-2021 13:32
Send private message

RedactedRetracted: I purchased a static IP from Spark as well, so I believe I shouldn't be behind the CG-NAT anymore (well at the very least my port forwards work, so it's a non issue anyway)

 



Missed that bit




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 