Quick update. The Huawei B618 that I recieved actually had a DMZ functionality as it turns out, so it was a simple matter of disabling DHCP and the WLAN, setting a static IP for my own router and setting the DMZ to point to it.

Unfortunately, I'm doubling NAT'ing, so my router can't do a hairpin NAT correctly, so I have to use different IP addresses for inside and outside the network, but I think I'll survive!