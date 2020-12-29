Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Toll calls on Unplan Wireless Broadband/Wireless Landline
tims

#280615 29-Dec-2020 13:26
Thinking of swapping my current wireless broadband (RBI) ISP to Spark's Unplan Wireless Broadband together with their wireless landline service so I can continue to have a landline phone number but one thing against this is that the Spark flyer states:

[With the Wireless Landline service] ...."Third-party call cards and calls through other providers won't work in the same way, so you'll need to make any toll calls through Spark"

I don't make that many toll calls but when I do I use the Kia Ora card (from compass phone cards) that charge 0.019 cents/minute whereas Spark will charge 24 cents/minure. With the Kia Ora card, I dial a toll free local access number (eg Auckland 965 0103, Wellington 928 0103, Christchurch 978 0103 etc) to use ther service.
If I was on Spark's Unplan Wireless BB/Wireless Landline service, would Spark somehow be able to block me from dialing a local number (eg above) to block me from using the phone card and if so, is this even legal?

PS I have a wireless landline with my current ISP and I can access the local access number with no issues.

chevrolux
  #2627775 29-Dec-2020 14:21
I very much stand to be corrected here.. But I would assume there would be no issue just simply dialling those numbers in their 9-digit format, as-in just add the 09,04,03 etc for the respective region. Assuming you are in fact in the same LICA as in the number, it should still be rated as a local call.

 

In saying that, there was a whole bunch supposed to be happening with local calling though (because these days there is practically no difference between a local and national call). So perhaps now that NEAX's are actually being turned off they are just starting to make those changes.

