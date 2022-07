hio77: If you start piping DHCP into the ONT, then the BNG will start blocking you. somewhat sounds like the issue you may have landed in.

Curious.

Are you saying that the DHCP discovery request is the cause of the issue?

From what I can see, the ONT doesn't appear to be spammed with it. The 1st request is DHCP, after that it's a combo of ARP, IGMPv3, and NetBIOS, then later followed by more DHCP requests.

I'll have a look at the adapter IPv4 settings - if there's a way to defer the DHCP discovery requests somehow (until after PPPoE discovery).

It just seems like the ONT is dropping everything to the floor - this with the very first packet. Not even the courtesy of a REJECT.

In any event, how, exactly does the MAC address exchange occur? Is that via the ARP probe?