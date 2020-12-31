Thank you for the reply toejam316.

Longwinded reason for the ER-X is that we lost internet connection a few days back and after two long discussions with Spark agents, they concluded the modem was bust and needed to be replaced. Hard to believe as it was only a week or so old. Anyway, I played the game and dropped around to Gowifi who are very local to us an got the ER-X and a couple of USW Flex Minis to enable me to set up some VLANS (to replicate the system I have elsewhere - but admittedly on Spark Rural Wireless Broadband which is not PPPoE and not UFB - but I'm familiar with it and Edge OS etc.) and had the Smart Modem replaced at the local Spark store. Got home, set it all up ..... and still no internet. After two more long discussions with Spark agents and accounts it transpired that Spark had unilaterally disconnected our internet service without any request from us or a double check that it was our intention. How they can do this from a QA perspective is beyond me, but after a few "frank and assertive" discussions they arranged for Enable to immediately reconnect us.

Had this not all happened I would have been running with the stock Smart Modem + Mesh units, although I was a bit worried that security on IoT and security cameras was perhaps below par and could not be segmented on specifically firewall VLANs

Anyways, on the three points:

Masking tape will do the job! I've tried switching the Smart Modem DHCP back on but for some reason it kills the internet connection so I'll have to leave it off and put the Google Home Minis on the main wifi system which works fine but is obviously less secure Take the point on the ER-X, although as I say above, I bought it as I'm familiar with it, but not realising the implications of it being fine in the less demanding environment of Rural Wireless Broadband vs. UFB PPPoE

Thanks & regards,