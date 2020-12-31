For a number of reasons, I've put an ER-X in front of the Smart Modem with the modem and Smart Mesh unit configured to be WAPs only i.e. switched off DHCP, NAT, firewalls etc., LAN 1on the modem is connected to ER-X eth1 and the mesh unit is connected to LAN 2 on the modem by Cat 6 backhaul.
This all works generally pretty well, but several questions:
- As the modem is not itself connected to the internet it shows a solid red, not green, light full time.... which I understand, but is there any way of switching this off? The mesh LED remains solid blue.
- Guest wifis don't seem to work properly as they used to when the Smart Modem was in stand-alone mode, pre ER-X. Guest wifi networks for 2G and 5G are set up in the Smart Modem and I want to connect a number of Google Home Minis to the Guest Wifi rather than the main wifi in order to make them more secure. However the Google Home App can't connect at either 2G or 5G and the iPhone says "no internet connection" against both network SSIDs and gives a public IP address of 169.*.*.* and no router IP address. I can't figure this one out?
- Speedtests have dropped from c. 920mbps to 650mbps ... still OK but I'm wondering what might be causing the 30% reduction? HWNAT and IPSEC offloading are enabled on the ER-X, so that's not the cause.
Any help on the above would be much appreciated.
Thanks & regards,