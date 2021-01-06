Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Had Spark Fibre Then woke up to no internet. Any Ideas?
Sassy1966

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280724 6-Jan-2021 14:50
With Spark, had fibre installed 18 months ago and it worked fine till 2 days ago. Woke up and every devise in the house suddenly had no internet. Modem says connected , devices show the modem is connected but no device can connect to get the internet.Nothing has been changed in settings or anything. Worked when went to bed and nothing worked when woke up. Did the live help 4 times now. Chorus tech says all is fine there end as there is connectivity so not their problem. Spark chat got us doing all the standard turn off, reset, check cables tests and said need new modem. Went and got new modem from spark came home and still same issue. Contacted Spark chat again told that new modem must be faulty too. Back to Spark we went and got another modem. Still same issue. Contacted Spark chat again and once again they have opened up another job. Has anyone else had this happen to them? If so how did the issue get resolved? Any help would be immensely appreciated. 

 1 | 2
Batman
Mad Scientist
27931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631211 6-Jan-2021 14:56
first restart everything - the ONT, modem, all your devices




wellygary
6679 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631213 6-Jan-2021 14:59
You could try a direct connect from a PC/Laptop to the ONT, (you would need to set the VLAN to 10) 

 

If that proved successful then it is the modem/router that is likely at fault... 

Sassy1966

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2631220 6-Jan-2021 15:04
We have reset the  ONT , reset the new modem , changed the cables to new ones,  tried to connect the laptop to the Modem via ethernet and none of this has worked. 

 

Really seems strange as everything in the house shows the connection is there , just no internet is working. It is like everything is working perfect and just needs a switch to be turned on to allow us to use it if that makes sense. 



CYaBro
3819 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2631221 6-Jan-2021 15:08
It's DNS. :D

Sassy1966

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2631222 6-Jan-2021 15:11
Interesting you says DNS  as mentioned to Spark at one stage saw error DNS server doesn't exist. But they keep saying it is modem that's faulty. 

 

Is there a way to resolve this DNS?

CYaBro
3819 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2631228 6-Jan-2021 15:13
Sassy1966:

 

Interesting you says DNS  as mentioned to Spark at one stage saw error DNS server doesn't exist. But they keep saying it is modem that's faulty. 

 

Is there a way to resolve this DNS?

 

 

Jump onto one of your computers and get into the network settings and set a manual DNS server so it's not using the modem by default.

 

Try 1.1.1.1 or 8.8.8.8

 

 

wellygary
6679 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631234 6-Jan-2021 15:18
Sassy1966:

 

Interesting you says DNS  as mentioned to Spark at one stage saw error DNS server doesn't exist. But they keep saying it is modem that's faulty. 

 

Is there a way to resolve this DNS?

 

 

To test if its DNS type "130.195.2.11"  - with no quote marks into a browser ... if it gives you a page at Vic Uni, then its a DNS fault...



Sassy1966

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2631241 6-Jan-2021 15:32
Wellygary when I did that I got the below message

 

 

 

Your connection is not private

 

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from 130.195.2.11 (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more

 

 

NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID

 

CYaBro
3819 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2631248 6-Jan-2021 15:37
Sassy1966:

 

 

 

Wellygary when I did that I got the below message

 

 

 

Your connection is not private

 

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from 130.195.2.11 (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more

 

NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID

 

Click the Advanced button and then continue to the site anyway.

 

Sounds like it is a DNS issue though since you got that far.

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631249 6-Jan-2021 15:38
so you can see that IP address but you cant visit any other  website by trying in the name, ie google.com?

 

can you ping geekzone.co.nz?

 

if not can you ping 104.26.9.251?

 

if you can do the second one but not the first it looks like a DNS issue, try what someone said before and manually enter the DNS server on one device and see what happens

 

your router might need the DNS servers updated

MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2631251 6-Jan-2021 15:40
This sounds nuts but is the time correct? Also does the router have the proper time?




Batman
Mad Scientist
27931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631252 6-Jan-2021 15:40
Sassy1966:

 


Wellygary when I did that I got the below message


 


Your connection is not private

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from 130.195.2.11 (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more



NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID


I have no idea what I'm doing but when I type in the website I'm getting the same message




wellygary
6679 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631253 6-Jan-2021 15:40
Sassy1966:

 

 

 

Wellygary when I did that I got the below message

 

 

 

Your connection is not private

 

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from 130.195.2.11 (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more

 

NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID

 

 

 

Sounds hopeful..  do you have a "ignore the dragons" option to actually keep loading the page....

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631255 6-Jan-2021 15:48
Sassy1966:

 

Interesting you says DNS  as mentioned to Spark at one stage saw error DNS server doesn't exist. But they keep saying it is modem that's faulty. 

 

Is there a way to resolve this DNS?

 

 

Open a command prompt and run 

 

 
nslookup www.geekzone.co.nz 8.8.8.8
 

 

If you get a response like this, you know it's DNS.

 

 
Server:  dns.google
Address:  8.8.8.8
 
Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    www.geekzone.co.nz
Addresses:  2606:4700:20::681a:8fb
          2606:4700:20::681a:9fb
          2606:4700:20::ac43:474e
          104.26.8.251
          104.26.9.251
          172.67.71.78
 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2631256 6-Jan-2021 15:50
@Sassy1966:

 

Wellygary when I did that I got the below message

 

Your connection is not private

 

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from 130.195.2.11 (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more

 

NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID

 

 

This is correct - the server expected a request for a specific domain name but instead got an IP address. This means the certificate presented won't match the request.

 

This proves you do have Internet, just not name resolution. Try the command I posted in my previous reply.

 

If it works, open the router configuration page and use Google's 8.8.8.8 / 8.8.4.4 as primary and secondary DNS.




 1 | 2
