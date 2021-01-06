@Sassy1966:

With Spark, had fibre installed 18 months ago and it worked fine till 2 days ago. Woke up and every devise in the house suddenly had no internet. Modem says connected , devices show the modem is connected but no device can connect to get the internet.Nothing has been changed in settings or anything. Worked when went to bed and nothing worked when woke up. Did the live help 4 times now. Chorus tech says all is fine there end as there is connectivity so not their problem. Spark chat got us doing all the standard turn off, reset, check cables tests and said need new modem. Went and got new modem from spark came home and still same issue. Contacted Spark chat again told that new modem must be faulty too. Back to Spark we went and got another modem. Still same issue. Contacted Spark chat again and once again they have opened up another job. Has anyone else had this happen to them? If so how did the issue get resolved? Any help would be immensely appreciated.