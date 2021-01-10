shazaiphone

I hope there is someone out there that can help solve this mystery. I have an issue where I can't send a text messages to three contacts in my phone.

I have a new Iphone 11 - using Skinny - prepaid $26 plan

The 3 contacts are all Australia numbers - I have them listed +61 425xxxxxx

I can't send text messages to only 3 particular numbers in my phone

I can call them with no issues, just can't text.

They can text me, but I can't reply.

The three contacts are all on different Australian network providers, and all have different phones (samsung, iphone, Oppo) -

Side note - I have had this issue once before when I had a 2 degrees pre paid number, so I am thinking possibly its not the network? could it be Iphone settings?

previously I was using an Iphone 7 with 2 degrees and the three same numbers were coming back as a "message fail"

Since then I brought a new Iphone 11, a new sim card with Skinny. (the iphone synced my contacts from Iphone-7 to Iphone-11)

I have tried deleting the contacts and readding them - i still get "message failed"

I turned off "imessage" - no luck

I turned off mms - no luck

switched from 4g to 3g - no luck

Does anyone have an idea's, had similar issues?