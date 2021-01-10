shazaiphone

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
skinny prepaid I can't text certain numbers- iPhone 11
#280783 10-Jan-2021 18:35
I hope there is someone out there that can help solve this mystery.  I have an issue where I can't send a text messages to three contacts in my phone.

 

I have a new Iphone 11 - using Skinny - prepaid $26 plan

 

The 3 contacts are all Australia numbers - I have them listed +61 425xxxxxx

 

I can't send text messages to only 3 particular numbers in my phone

 

I can call them with no issues, just can't text.

 

They can text me, but I can't reply. 

 

The three contacts are all on different Australian network providers, and all have different phones (samsung, iphone, Oppo) - 

 

Side note - I have had this issue once before when I had a 2 degrees pre paid number, so I am thinking possibly its not the network?  could it be Iphone settings? 

 

previously I was using an Iphone 7 with 2 degrees and the three same numbers were coming back as a "message fail"

 

Since then I brought a new Iphone 11, a new sim card with Skinny. (the iphone synced my contacts from Iphone-7 to Iphone-11)

 

 

 

I have tried deleting the contacts and readding them - i still get "message failed"

 

I turned off "imessage" - no luck

 

I turned off mms - no luck

 

switched from 4g to 3g - no luck

 

 

 

Does anyone have an idea's, had similar issues?

  #2633219 10-Jan-2021 19:04
Does your phone say message sent with imessage off? If yes then issue needs to be logged with Skinny

Cause if the iPhone is advising message sent then the network has got hold of the SMS

  #2633673 11-Jan-2021 15:26
A family member is having a very similar issue. They have a new iPhone 11 and have recently ported from 2degrees prepay to Skinny. Everything is working ok except they can't send text/SMS messages (to NZ numbers). There was also one number where phone said "Not delivered" but the message did actually get delivered.

  #2633730 11-Jan-2021 16:27
It’s probably still using the 2degrees SMS Centre number. 
Should be able to set it to the Skinny (Spark) one by calling this number: *#5005*7672#64277438600#

 

See also:

 

 



  #2634352 12-Jan-2021 15:35
Except the above doesn't seem to work for modern iOS versions. Instead:

 

     

  1. Plug in your iPhone to a PC/Mac then use iTunes/Finder to create a backup
  2. Eject SIM and then 'Erase All Data And Settings' on the iPhone
  3. Start the setup of "new" iPhone — it will re-activate, plug into PC/Mac when asked then restore iPhone from backup. Insert SIM — this should set the SMSC number allowing you to text/SMS again.

  #2823437 2-Dec-2021 22:24
@shazaiphone - did you get this sorted?
Have stumbled upon this exact situation, except on Android. Recently ported over from 2deg to skinny and have realised certain contacts in Aussie aren't receiving SMS I send. Unlike your situation, I don't see a message fail.

SMS to NZ numbers seem to work ok. They can SMS me. We can call each other.

  #2823443 2-Dec-2021 23:06
@tanivula log it with Skinny not a Android issue

  #2828711 8-Dec-2021 14:30
looks like it's not a skinny issue either.... i chucked her SIM into a spare xiaomi I had floating around and sent an SMS to the same number and it worked without problem.  may need to go down factory resetting the S20FE it seems 🤔



  #2828770 8-Dec-2021 14:47
Turn off Chat features / RCS under SMS message settings

  #2828771 8-Dec-2021 14:51
Will give it a try, not expecting it to make a difference (I have it enabled on my phone, and my SMS's went through). The recipient doesn't have RCS enabled based on the info I can see from my outgoing messages.

