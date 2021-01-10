shazaiphone

I hope there is someone out there that can help solve this mystery. I have an issue where I can't send a text messages to three contacts in my phone.
I have a new Iphone 11 - using Skinny - prepaid $26 plan
The 3 contacts are all Australia numbers - I have them listed +61 425xxxxxx
I can't send text messages to only 3 particular numbers in my phone
I can call them with no issues, just can't text.
They can text me, but I can't reply.
The three contacts are all on different Australian network providers, and all have different phones (samsung, iphone, Oppo) -
Side note - I have had this issue once before when I had a 2 degrees pre paid number, so I am thinking possibly its not the network? could it be Iphone settings?
previously I was using an Iphone 7 with 2 degrees and the three same numbers were coming back as a "message fail"
Since then I brought a new Iphone 11, a new sim card with Skinny. (the iphone synced my contacts from Iphone-7 to Iphone-11)
I have tried deleting the contacts and readding them - i still get "message failed"
I turned off "imessage" - no luck
I turned off mms - no luck
switched from 4g to 3g - no luck
Does anyone have an idea's, had similar issues?