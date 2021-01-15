Hi,
Live in an area that says that 4G wireless service is not available, we are currently o. ADSL 6mb/s down 1.0mb/s up.
Using a 4G modem and an external antenna ill aligned but we are able to get 25mb/s down and 20mb/s up obviously a big improvement on ADSL.
Now the guy on the phone suggested that the cell tower was at capacity and had to wait till someone cancelled to get the service..
A second house closer to town allows me to sign up with the service so the cell tower capacity is out the window.
What options do I have or is there someone within skinny that can actually understand my situation?
Thanks