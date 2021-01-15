

I had skinny 4G at our bach up until 6 months ago when we changed to VF unlimited 100GB - cheaper as we have other connections, plus VF modem performs a lot better than old skinny one, and includes VoLTE services.



We originally got Skinny 4G when they first offered the service, and like you a house 200m down the road was able to get the service, but not ours.



I successfully argued with the Skinny support team that this was due to coverage not capacity (we have very limited call coverage, and only outside with your tongue sticking out in a particular direction)



The CSR said that he would make a change and now our house is the only one in the broadband checker that says it will work. The only other houses that work as I said are 200m away directly on the waterfront of Lake Taupo, (where you get perfect cell reception).



Our setup was the OG Skinny 4G modem with 2x external antennas mounted on roof, pointed at TUH (Taupo tower).



Now we use the VF Huawei B525 With 100GB unlimited connection, and 1x dual pole external antenna, and it connects on 4G+. We no longer have slow downs during peak times (public hols). On Skinny it was not usable at peak, but I do believe this was due to their OG 4G modem only using the 700mhz 4G band, whereas on VF the modem now uses both 700 and 1800mhz at the same time.



Note, on both VF and Spark websites we are classed as rural wireless (I assume due to limited coverage). But there is no way I am paying those prices.



I just logged in now remotely, and we are over the 100GB and the connection speed has been limited for the remainder of the month but it is still fine. The guys up their are watching Netflix, and I believe the suresignal attached to this 4G connection is still working fine without speed restriction.



Hope this helps, maybe look at VF 100gb unlimited if you cannot get Skinny CSR to change your address to working, or you cannot get the house down the road to purchase on your behalf.(yes this against their ToS but I'm sure they would be happy with the income as long as they didn't find out formally?)











EDIT: I just remembered, I used an existing Skinny modem from a service I had in Wellington that was no longer needed at the time. Took it to our bach and set it up and got it running. Then I rang them to get the address switched over. This is when I had to argue. Maybe this was the difference as I already had the Skinny service up and running?