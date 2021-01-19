Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark static IP charge for fibre

#280902 19-Jan-2021 08:35
I have a couple of "home" fibre connections with Spark.  One is on an older, apparently no longer available, plan that included a static IP (on request) for free. This has been stable for years with excellent uptime and service. I replaced the originally supplied router with a Cisco IOS router connected to the ONT.

 

The other connection is relatively new and is the "unplan" service. The Spark website provides a page for requesting a static IP for $15 per month but before committing to that, I wanted to check if any of their current plans or service offerings include a bundled static IP?

 

Both connections are residential/hobby and not business plans.

  #2637747 19-Jan-2021 08:55
Hi I think you will find only the business plans will come bundled with a static ip, all residential plans are dynamic with a $15 static extra.

Cyril

  #2637759 19-Jan-2021 09:25
cyril7: Hi I think you will find only the business plans will come bundled with a static ip, all residential plans are dynamic with a $15 static extra.

Cyril

Cyril

 

correct, as far as i recall there hasn't been any consumer plans that had static ips free on them.

 

Unplan business plans do offer the free static.

 

 

 

  #2637760 19-Jan-2021 09:26
Hi, but to the OP, do you actually require a static IP or would a standard dynamic with DDNS satisfy your requirement

 

Cyril



  #2637761 19-Jan-2021 09:27
I am with Bigpipe and recall my static IP was a one off charge. I understand Bigpipe use shared infrastructure with Spark now.

  #2637764 19-Jan-2021 09:31
There were a number of Spark  consumer plans with a free static IP, right now I'm on "150GB Naked Broadband - FibreBASIC" $80 per month and includes Free Static IP according to the last bill.

  #2637807 19-Jan-2021 09:35
Hi, clearly your plan is historic, as has been pointed out you could go to BigPipe, its the exact same network as Spark, just with less support involvement (but why do you need it) and a static IP is a one off $45

 

https://www.bigpipe.co.nz/faq/faq-about-our-plans/faq-static-ip/how-much-is-it-for-a-static-ip

 

Cyril

  #2637808 19-Jan-2021 09:35
hio77:

 

cyril7: Hi I think you will find only the business plans will come bundled with a static ip, all residential plans are dynamic with a $15 static extra.

Cyril

Cyril

 

correct, as far as i recall there hasn't been any consumer plans that had static ips free on them.

 

Unplan business plans do offer the free static.

 

 

 

@tdgeek might be able to correct me though?

 

 

Hey Troy

 

Business plans over the 60GB option are free, 60GB is $15 per month Incl GST



  #2637810 19-Jan-2021 09:37
JY:

 

There were a number of Spark  consumer plans with a free static IP, right now I'm on "150GB Naked Broadband - FibreBASIC" $80 per month and includes Free Static IP according to the last bill.

 

 

No. There have been promotions that gave a 12 month free Static, and not all were rolled back onto billing after the 12 months

  #2639983 22-Jan-2021 09:11
Thanks all for the feedback, in the end Spark provisioned in less than 24 hours.

 

Only problem is that the average speedtest.net latency has jumped form 1.5ms (been stable at this since fibre connected) to 11ms and the chorus speed test has jumped from 2 to 13 ms with latency jitter jumping from decimal points to 3ms, ouch! Also geolocation has moved from Kapiti to Auckland. I don't care about the location but I care about the latency.

  #2640065 22-Jan-2021 11:38
I noticed this behaviour when I changed from dynamic public to static IP (wasn't provisioned originally with shift from ADSL). Maybe test out a business plan - I haven't.




