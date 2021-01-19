I have a couple of "home" fibre connections with Spark. One is on an older, apparently no longer available, plan that included a static IP (on request) for free. This has been stable for years with excellent uptime and service. I replaced the originally supplied router with a Cisco IOS router connected to the ONT.

The other connection is relatively new and is the "unplan" service. The Spark website provides a page for requesting a static IP for $15 per month but before committing to that, I wanted to check if any of their current plans or service offerings include a bundled static IP?

Both connections are residential/hobby and not business plans.