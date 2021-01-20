It appears the B618 interface is mostly hidden. Perhaps this is an oversight?
Examples below:
My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.
gajan: Thanks - will make some internal queries.
Thanks for the quick response. :D
gajan: Thanks - will make some internal queries.
Hi any update on this? Thanks.
Hi there - not as of yet - it was raised with the vendor. I'll follow up to see if a fix could be included in a future software release.
My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.
gajan:
Hi there - not as of yet - it was raised with the vendor. I'll follow up to see if a fix could be included in a future software release.
That would be greatly appreciated.
I knew there were features missing! Seemed extremely basic but I thought it was dumbed down on purpose
Hi,
Just wondering if there's any outcome with discussion with Huawei about this? Or has it all gone silent?
snnet:
Hi,
Just wondering if there's any outcome with discussion with Huawei about this? Or has it all gone silent?
Bump :)
My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.
I'd hazard a guess this is almost certainly a deliberate decision on Spark (Skinny) part. Modern routers typically include an Advanced mode to avoid these kinds of issues, however it seems the B618 doesn't have this.
K8Toledo:
It appears the B618 interface is mostly hidden. Perhaps this is an oversight?
<snip>
Update : After discussing with the device/product team as well as the vendor, the hidden elements are expected (to be hidden) as per our UI requirements. As stated by others, this is driven through a need to have a simplified interface that covers the majority of use cases. I have also personally had a look myself and I can see the vast majority of users being happy with the standard configuration options.
I hope this helps clarifies things.
My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.
gajan:
K8Toledo:
It appears the B618 interface is mostly hidden. Perhaps this is an oversight?
<snip>
Update : After discussing with the device/product team as well as the vendor, the hidden elements are expected (to be hidden) as per our UI requirements. As stated by others, this is driven through a need to have a simplified interface that covers the majority of use cases. I have also personally had a look myself and I can see the vast majority of users being happy with the standard configuration options.
I hope this helps clarifies things.
I see.... so they've been nerfed. ;)
Thanks for following up on this though appreciated (really).