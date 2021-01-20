Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Att: Spark QA - FW update requested to fix broken B618 WebUI.
K8Toledo

645 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280948 20-Jan-2021 23:33
Send private message

It appears the B618 interface is mostly hidden. Perhaps this is an oversight?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Examples below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639358 21-Jan-2021 07:07
Send private message

Thanks - will make some internal queries.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2639422 21-Jan-2021 09:42
Send private message

gajan: Thanks - will make some internal queries.

 

I'm totally saying it's all shanes fault :P




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

K8Toledo

645 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2639445 21-Jan-2021 10:21
Send private message

gajan: Thanks - will make some internal queries.

 

 

 

Thanks for the quick response. :D







K8Toledo

645 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656789 15-Feb-2021 15:19
Send private message

gajan: Thanks - will make some internal queries.

 

 

 

Hi any update on this?  Thanks.





gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2656845 15-Feb-2021 15:46
Send private message

Hi there - not as of yet - it was raised with the vendor. I'll follow up to see if a fix could be included in a future software release. 




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

K8Toledo

645 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656860 15-Feb-2021 16:22
Send private message

gajan:

 

Hi there - not as of yet - it was raised with the vendor. I'll follow up to see if a fix could be included in a future software release. 

 

 

That would be greatly appreciated.





snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2656874 15-Feb-2021 16:43
Send private message

I knew there were features missing! Seemed extremely basic but I thought it was dumbed down on purpose



snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2715484 30-May-2021 13:30
Send private message

Hi,

 

Just wondering if there's any outcome with discussion with Huawei about this? Or has it all gone silent? 

K8Toledo

645 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2721551 9-Jun-2021 23:52
Send private message

snnet:

 

Hi,

 

Just wondering if there's any outcome with discussion with Huawei about this? Or has it all gone silent? 

 

 

 

 

Bump :)





gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2721570 10-Jun-2021 07:22
Send private message

Thanks for the follow ups reminders - I will enquire again (this is a low priority thing, hence why updates have been rather sparse…).




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

boosacnoodle
396 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2723585 10-Jun-2021 10:29
Send private message

I'd hazard a guess this is almost certainly a deliberate decision on Spark (Skinny) part. Modern routers typically include an Advanced mode to avoid these kinds of issues, however it seems the B618 doesn't have this.

gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2736440 29-Jun-2021 19:27
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 

It appears the B618 interface is mostly hidden. Perhaps this is an oversight?

 

<snip>

 

 

Update : After discussing with the device/product team as well as the vendor, the hidden elements are expected (to be hidden) as per our UI requirements. As stated by others, this is driven through a need to have a simplified interface that covers the majority of use cases. I have also personally had a look myself and I can see the vast majority of users being happy with the standard configuration options.

 

I hope this helps clarifies things.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

K8Toledo

645 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2736448 29-Jun-2021 20:14
Send private message

gajan:

 

K8Toledo:

 

It appears the B618 interface is mostly hidden. Perhaps this is an oversight?

 

<snip>

 

 

Update : After discussing with the device/product team as well as the vendor, the hidden elements are expected (to be hidden) as per our UI requirements. As stated by others, this is driven through a need to have a simplified interface that covers the majority of use cases. I have also personally had a look myself and I can see the vast majority of users being happy with the standard configuration options.

 

I hope this helps clarifies things.

 

 

 

 

I see.... so they've been nerfed.  ;)  

 

 

 

Thanks for following up on this though appreciated (really).





