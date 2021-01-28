While the Arlo 4k video quality is pretty good, has a nice FOV and good colour night time recording.. the system itself is rubbish and I would not recommend it to anyone for a CCTV solution. The latency on the system is absolutely horrible. 2 way audio is unusable, if you even think about using it for live view for the front door you're wasting your time.. they person will leave before you get it loaded up and the 2 way audio is so delayed it's literally useless, notifications are also slow.

They also have to be connected to their proprietary wireless hub, meaning it has to be very strategically placed in your home, you cannot connect the cameras to your own wireless network.

There are lots of gotcha's with their subscription plan as well, you can't record locally in 4k (with your 4k cameras!!) unless you sub - a change the made recently for force people to the sub service, they don't do thumbnails for local recordings either, making browsing the library a tedious task and you do not get rich notification unless you're subbed. There is a lot of things they do to cripple the system to force people into their subscription service.

You can not access your cameras outside of your network unless you sub or do a port forward, or vpn..

If you are seriously considering them, I suggest you spend an hour looking through the arlo ultra forum and you will see the absolute hate their customers have for the product and the problems they are plagued with. I was one of them and wouldn't recommend them to anyone, for any sort of solution, ever.

Eufy or Reolink Argus are far superior products if you have to go wireless.