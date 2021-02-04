Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Issues Connecting via Mikrotik RB750Gr3 after Power Outage
WookieesAndCream

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281180 4-Feb-2021 10:48
Send private message

Hi Guys

 

I use my Mikrotik RB750Gr3 to connect to Sparks UFB  Since swapping over to the RB750Gr3 , I noticed that after updating my router to the latest build available or a power outage, really anything that causes my router to reboot, the internet will not reconnect unless the routerboard is switched off for at minimum 10 minutes, if this 10 minute stand down period is not observed. the internet will sit in a disconnected state until the 10 minute window is observed.  I contacted Spark who were not overly helpful and stated that 3rd party modems could not be provided any form of technical support, and would not provide connection attempt logs  and told me repeatedly that "Nothing abnormal was happening with my connection" As a result of this issue any hope of automating the route update process is out the window, since I know that it won't come back online afterwards without manual intervention. 

 

Last night in my frustration i powered on the Spark Provided router, which was about to connect within 10 seconds of powering on with 10 minute cool down

 

I've not used Mikrotik before this router but followed the setup guide found here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=161676 and once it is connected, everything runs like a significantly smoother and faster than the speeds i get from my Spark modem.

 

 

 

Thankfully once the connection is established, as long as i don't lose power or similar things, the connection stays active indefinitely.  However I would love to get to the bottom of this, so if anyone has any ideas, I've reached the end of my knowledge :D.

 

 

 

I am currently Running MMIPS - 6.48 Stable

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

WookieesAndCream

cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2646939 4-Feb-2021 11:03
Send private message

Hi most likely issue (but I could be wrong) is the pppoe session has dropped and its not picked up it needs to renew. So instead of booting just go into the interface tab and disable (click the D) wait a sec and re enable, hopefully it will come up.

 

If the above is the issue then I normally add a netwatch check and essentially run a script to do as described above, this seems to sort it 90%, so to do the netwatch use the following instructions.

 

 

 

Tools > Netwatch > Host: 8.8.8.8 > Interval: 00:03:00 > Timeout: 1000 > On Down: /interface pppoe-client disable 0; delay 10; /interface pppoe-client enable 0; delay 10

 

 

 

Then enable the above, this will ping 8.8.8.8 every 3min and wait for 1sec for a response, if not recieved it will disable pppoe-client instance 0 wait 10sec then re enable

 

Cyril

WookieesAndCream

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2646949 4-Feb-2021 11:12
Send private message

Thanks, ill give that a try when i get home, Is there any reason why the PPPOE Session would drop and require a 10 minute cool down before a successful re-connection can be completed?

cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2646953 4-Feb-2021 11:18
Send private message

Hi, doubt it needs 10min but it could be just what it seems, next time it happens before booting, login and look at the pppoe-client and see if its passing traffic or infact in a connected state, if its fine then there may be another issue, if it is the issue just disabling and re enabling should instantly restore a new session.

 

As to why it does it, I dont know, it never used to be an issue but as of recent firmware releases it seems to have become an issue. I have found the above script to sort it most of the time.

 

I am guessing its just not detecting that the pppoe state is actually down, so not attempting to restart it itself.

 

Cyril



cbrpilot
854 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #2646973 4-Feb-2021 11:44
Send private message

Hi WookieesAndCream, I'm not overly familiar with Mikrotik routers, but what I have seen happen with some 3rd party routers is as follows:

 

The router tries to connect using PPPoE and IPoE (DHCP) concurrently.  Spark does not support IPoE/DHCP.  Having both enabled can cause some delays in establishing/re-establishing a connection.  If the Mikrotik is trying to do DHCP out the WAN port I'd recommend disabling this.

 

Feel free to PM me your details and I can look at your connection if you'd like.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2646978 4-Feb-2021 11:52
Send private message

Hi, good point that CBRPilot brings up, normally I would have assumed you would have this disabled but if you are not that ofey with RouterOS you may not have realised a DHCPClient on Eth1 is active.

 

Just go to IP > DHCPClient and make sure any client is disabled.

 

Cyril

WookieesAndCream

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2646981 4-Feb-2021 11:56
Send private message

Will look at both of these when i get home - i thought i disabled dhcp client when i rebuilt it, but its always worth double checking, Will come back with results.

RunningMan
7074 posts

Uber Geek


  #2647123 4-Feb-2021 14:55
Send private message

Another vote for having a DHCP client on the WAN physical interface. The other thing to check is internet detect. https://wiki.mikrotik.com/wiki/Manual:Detect_internet 



WookieesAndCream

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2647127 4-Feb-2021 15:03
Send private message

Am I Disabling the DHCP Client as described above, And disabling internet detect?

Spyware
2999 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2647130 4-Feb-2021 15:12
Send private message

Yes to both.




cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2647135 4-Feb-2021 15:19
Send private message

Yes dont use internet detect it causes issues

 

Cyril

 

 

WookieesAndCream

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2647241 4-Feb-2021 17:47
Send private message

Hi All,

 

 

 

I Implemented the fixes suggested and am happy to report during both a simulated power outage, and a graceful reboot the internet came online within 30 seconds each time,

 

 

 

The "Detect Internet" feature had created a DHCP Client which was causing issues as suspected, disabling this feature and removing the DHCP Client has made everything work as it used to.

 

 

 

The only thing left to test is after a firmware update but ill have to wait for mikrotiks next update before i can test that :)

 

 

 

Thanks heaps for all your help

 

WookieesAndCream

cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2647243 4-Feb-2021 18:03
Send private message

Hi, great stuff, but one question for @cbrpilot by default the DHCPClient is on Eth1 (ie untagged) so I doubt you would see this, or does it somehow get back to your BNG to bother it. Just curious

 

Cyril

cbrpilot
854 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #2647666 4-Feb-2021 22:03
Send private message

Good evening Cyril,

 

As I've said, I'm not familiar with Mikrotik routers, so forgive the lack of clarity here.  Is Eth1 the WAN interface?

 

Or is there is a sub-interface on Eth1 that is tagged?  (i.e. something like Eth1.10)?

 

 

 

To answer your question around untagged frames I believe it may depend on the LFC.  Certainly with Chorus I am pretty sure they drop untagged frames at the ONT, so you are correct - we'd never see those.  If you've got an example line and want me to check if we do see any DHCP traffic then that is something that I can do.  I do not know off the top of my head what other LFCs do. 

 

What I do know is that there are plenty of 3rd party routers out there that attempt to do both PPPoE and DHCP - which can suffer from this behaviour that the OP has observed.  I assume the router vendors do this for interop - as some RSPs use PPPoE and other DHCP (IPoE). 

 

 




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2649217 7-Feb-2021 21:18
Send private message

in the mikrotiks, the function is called 'detect Internet'

 

 

 

that will dial DHCP, even if there is a PPPoE interface on the line. (including on the tagged interface if you include in the WAN interface)

 

on spark's configuration in particular, that will make them stop connecting. Nasty little combination of features ;)




cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2649274 8-Feb-2021 08:18
Send private message

Hi, I have just checked in several default configs of several different model/platforms, the "Detect Internet" is disabled by default, so doubt it is the issue unless you've tootoo'd with it.

 

And yes the default DHCP Client is normally set on Eth1 and there is no factory default Eth1.10 sub interface until you create one, and again unless you move the DHCP client it will stay on Eth1 until you move it.

 

Cyril

