Hi Guys

I use my Mikrotik RB750Gr3 to connect to Sparks UFB Since swapping over to the RB750Gr3 , I noticed that after updating my router to the latest build available or a power outage, really anything that causes my router to reboot, the internet will not reconnect unless the routerboard is switched off for at minimum 10 minutes, if this 10 minute stand down period is not observed. the internet will sit in a disconnected state until the 10 minute window is observed. I contacted Spark who were not overly helpful and stated that 3rd party modems could not be provided any form of technical support, and would not provide connection attempt logs and told me repeatedly that "Nothing abnormal was happening with my connection" As a result of this issue any hope of automating the route update process is out the window, since I know that it won't come back online afterwards without manual intervention.

Last night in my frustration i powered on the Spark Provided router, which was about to connect within 10 seconds of powering on with 10 minute cool down

I've not used Mikrotik before this router but followed the setup guide found here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=161676 and once it is connected, everything runs like a significantly smoother and faster than the speeds i get from my Spark modem.

Thankfully once the connection is established, as long as i don't lose power or similar things, the connection stays active indefinitely. However I would love to get to the bottom of this, so if anyone has any ideas, I've reached the end of my knowledge :D.

I am currently Running MMIPS - 6.48 Stable

Cheers,

WookieesAndCream