Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Website and App - Surely this can be improved?
sJBs

61 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#281235 6-Feb-2021 19:16
Send private message

I have been a Spark customer for more than a year and have exclusively made use of their prepaid deals.

 

But I have to say:  Using the Spark website and app is a real pain.  And now I see that the Spark Website even warns you that it can no longer be used to top up as Chrome is no longer supported!

 

 

 

Not only is the interface confusing, and completely illogical in that you can not see the current status of your account at a glance, it appears as if the purchasing function is also incorrectly designed.  Attempting to purchase any bundle with your credit card will not work as it is trying to top up and then only after the top-up has reflected in your account, does the system in the background eventually attempt to use the topped up funds to exchange for minutes.   Unfortunately this process is also very slow, in that my wife regularly makes a phone call prior to the exchange of prepaid dollars for voice minutes occurred!!!  Which then results in you not getting any voice bundle, but rather realise that all the funds have now be used in a single call!

 

 

 

Then I must first log a call and wait another 24 hours and then explain the problem again to the call center to have it eventually corrected.....

 

 

 

Surely someone can fix this?  I have suggested this to the call center and also in the Play Store review of this app.  But, the only thing that has changed so far is that the Spark website no longer supports Chrome!!

 

Anycase, If someone from Spark is here on GZ and willing to improve this website and app, I'm more than willing to share some of my thoughts.

 

 

 

BTW - It would be handy if the Spark app (and website) would allow the credit card details to be remembered and entered by Google like all other apps and websites.  Not sure if Spark had to do extra development to specifically prevent this details to be automatically entered by the handset.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
steve98
1342 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648872 7-Feb-2021 08:36
Send private message

Yup, agree the app in particular is a mess. I've always said that Spark's products are great, but any time you have to interact with the company whether its over the phone or in-app, it is always a nightmare.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
gordo92
42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2648886 7-Feb-2021 09:48
Send private message

I found this myself that the app was quite clunky at times when I had a work phone that was through Spark.
When you compare it to the Skinny app, it does look quite bad... I find the Skinny App and website to be much better. Yet Skinny is meant to be owned by Spark so doesn’t make a lot of sense that there MVNO website/app is better then the main carrier website 🙄

linw
2512 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2648895 7-Feb-2021 10:21
Send private message

Agree about the Skinny app. Works very well for me.



cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648971 7-Feb-2021 13:23
Send private message

Agreed. It was a bit confusing having to pivot between my-mobile/my-Spark and the app.
I did find aspects of the old Tworld better and cleaner regarding managing network services.

They’re not alone however but you’d expect after their major technology change that they’d be able to offer a more integrated experience rather than cobbling a bunch of third party apps together.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 