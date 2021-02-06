I have been a Spark customer for more than a year and have exclusively made use of their prepaid deals.

But I have to say: Using the Spark website and app is a real pain. And now I see that the Spark Website even warns you that it can no longer be used to top up as Chrome is no longer supported!

Not only is the interface confusing, and completely illogical in that you can not see the current status of your account at a glance, it appears as if the purchasing function is also incorrectly designed. Attempting to purchase any bundle with your credit card will not work as it is trying to top up and then only after the top-up has reflected in your account, does the system in the background eventually attempt to use the topped up funds to exchange for minutes. Unfortunately this process is also very slow, in that my wife regularly makes a phone call prior to the exchange of prepaid dollars for voice minutes occurred!!! Which then results in you not getting any voice bundle, but rather realise that all the funds have now be used in a single call!

Then I must first log a call and wait another 24 hours and then explain the problem again to the call center to have it eventually corrected.....

Surely someone can fix this? I have suggested this to the call center and also in the Play Store review of this app. But, the only thing that has changed so far is that the Spark website no longer supports Chrome!!

Anycase, If someone from Spark is here on GZ and willing to improve this website and app, I'm more than willing to share some of my thoughts.

BTW - It would be handy if the Spark app (and website) would allow the credit card details to be remembered and entered by Google like all other apps and websites. Not sure if Spark had to do extra development to specifically prevent this details to be automatically entered by the handset.