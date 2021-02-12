techwizard:

I've noticed Spark has changed their entry-level $39.99 Plan - downgraded!

Previously included:

Endless Data (3GB at Max Speed)

No Hotspot

Unlimited Talk and Text to NZ/OZ

Half Price Spotify Premium

NOW Included:

3GB Rollover data

300 NZ Minutes

Unlimited NZ Texts

Half Price Spotify Premium

I dont get why they have downgraded the plan. Thankfully existing $39 Endless Customers are not being downgraded but it is not a welcome to new customers who can do better with "the other guys"

Now Vodafone and even 2degress are gonna get more customers! Giving Data Caps and Minute Caps is unacceptable in 2021. Every single other provider gives you NZ and Aussie Calling capped or not.