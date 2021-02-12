Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark downgrades $39.99 Mobile Plan
techwizard

47 posts

Geek


#281350 12-Feb-2021 17:28
Send private message

I've noticed Spark has changed their entry-level $39.99 Plan - downgraded!

 

 

 

Previously included: 

 

Endless Data (3GB at Max Speed)

 

No Hotspot

 

Unlimited Talk and Text to NZ/OZ

 

Half Price Spotify Premium

 

 

 

NOW Included:

 

3GB Rollover data

 

300 NZ Minutes

 

Unlimited NZ Texts

 

Half Price Spotify Premium

 

 

 

I dont get why they have downgraded the plan. Thankfully existing $39 Endless Customers are not being downgraded but it is not a welcome to new customers who can do better with "the other guys"

 

Now Vodafone and even 2degress are gonna get more customers! Giving Data Caps and Minute Caps is unacceptable in 2021. Every single other provider gives you NZ and Aussie Calling capped or not. 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12963 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2655373 12-Feb-2021 17:31
Send private message

they bought back the old plan and dropped the unlimited one.

 

 

 

Quite honestly, if your offered a 59$ or a 39$ plan, which are both unlimited... which will you pick (ignoring throttling for the context of the question)

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10927 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2655375 12-Feb-2021 17:36
Send private message

Data caps are fine. The fact Spark also only allow you to roll over 3.5gb still on their plans is rather annoying - and on their unlimited plans there is a block on tethering unless if you pay them extra.

 

I'm really happy with 2degrees - decent data caps, unlimited rollover (with no restriction on tethering - even with data clock enabled!), good coverage and better pricing than the other 2 providers.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2655399 12-Feb-2021 18:26
Send private message

For 2021, data caps for $40/month are not acceptable. Vodafone, Skinny and 2Degress Pool Plans ALL offer Unlimited for $40. 

 

Why downgrade a good $40 Endless Plan to the old one with more data, does not even have OZ Calling. 



techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2655400 12-Feb-2021 18:28
Send private message

hio77:

 

they bought back the old plan and dropped the unlimited one.

 

 

 

Quite honestly, if your offered a 59$ or a 39$ plan, which are both unlimited... which will you pick (ignoring throttling for the context of the question)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Being throttled to 3G speeds is fine, better than being cut off at 3 Gig. Most people go through 3 Gig quite quickly especially with 5G. EVERY other provider gives you NZ and Aussie Calling and Texting usually unlimited. 

 

 

 

1.2Mbps is a bit slow, but is fine for "phone stuff" like SD video streaming, facebook, insta, etc.  

 

 

rendezvous
183 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2655471 12-Feb-2021 20:56
Send private message

Well that’s a disappointing backwards step. What year is it again?

techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2655472 12-Feb-2021 20:58
Send private message

Heck yeah. They are going back a generation in 2021. In gonna bring this to their attention

DjShadow
3820 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2655475 12-Feb-2021 21:19
Send private message

I wonder if they are trying to push the lower value (is it ARPU?) customers towards Skinny? I did notice when I last walked past the Spark store in Queensgate Mall they had a big stand for Skinny Mobile.



techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2655476 12-Feb-2021 21:21
Send private message

Maybe. Skinny has $36 unlimited and their market share is about 1% or 50000 mobile customers

K8Toledo
630 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2655479 12-Feb-2021 21:45
Send private message

techwizard:

 

hio77:

 

they bought back the old plan and dropped the unlimited one.

 

 

 

Quite honestly, if your offered a 59$ or a 39$ plan, which are both unlimited... which will you pick (ignoring throttling for the context of the question)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Being throttled to 3G speeds is fine, better than being cut off at 3 Gig. Most people go through 3 Gig quite quickly especially with 5G. EVERY other provider gives you NZ and Aussie Calling and Texting usually unlimited. 

 

 

 

1.2Mbps is a bit slow, but is fine for "phone stuff" like SD video streaming, facebook, insta, etc.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

I sense confusion here.... 

 

 

 

Also - switching from Spark to VF would be a big mistake.





rendezvous
183 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2655482 12-Feb-2021 22:06
Send private message

Sparks reply to my tweet says it’s still available, but they’ve also introduced the capped one with rollover.

allan
1529 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2655532 12-Feb-2021 23:19
Send private message

And frankly Sparks pre-paid plans provide better value for money than their on-account plans.

old3eyes
8817 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2655537 13-Feb-2021 07:37
Send private message

allan: And frankly Sparks pre-paid plans provide better value for money than their on-account plans.


I think all prepaid plans have better value than postpaid except you can't buy a new phone interest free and pay it off on prepay.




Regards,

Old3eyes

Shindig
1162 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2655540 13-Feb-2021 07:54
Send private message

Its Spotify premium that keeps me with Spark. 

 

But $59 for 4Gb is rubbish and I was charged $81 for 137Mb usage in Jan!!! 




The little things make the biggest difference.

techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2655541 13-Feb-2021 08:12
Send private message

Shindig:

Its Spotify premium that keeps me with Spark. 


But $59 for 4Gb is rubbish and I was charged $81 for 137Mb usage in Jan!!! 



In terms of prepaid Skinny and 2degress offer the best value I think

techwizard

47 posts

Geek


  #2655542 13-Feb-2021 08:13
Send private message

techwizard:
Shindig:

Its Spotify premium that keeps me with Spark. 


But $59 for 4Gb is rubbish and I was charged $81 for 137Mb usage in Jan!!! 



In terms of prepaid Skinny and 2degress offer the best value I think


$81 for 137Mb! Switch to endless mobile.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





