ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Christchurch Fibre speeds
#281366 13-Feb-2021 21:42
My parents are with Spark on the Unplan 100M plan.

 

 

 

Speed tests using the local Christchurch Spark server (and other servers) burst to 100 but settle to 30 down or so. Upload settles at around 12. They used to be on a 30/10 plan so I wonder if there is something wrong with the provisioning?

 

We have called Spark regarding this a couple of times, and ended up raising a fault and agreeing to pay $150 if there was no issue. Unfortunately, I received a call back saying that there was no issue found with the network and that we'll need to troubleshoot locally.. I guess that means we'll have to fork out but I'll try to make the most of that fee and get a tech to visit..

 

What I have done locally:

 

- Swap in router that is verified to handle a gig connection at a different site

 

- Swap all cables

 

- Isolate all equipment & use different test devices that have been verified to get near gigabit speeds on a different connection.

 

- Connect laptop directly to the Enable ONT, and test with a direct PPPoE connection.

 

 

 

I'm not sure that there is anything else that could be tested locally.. Any other ideas? Is it normal for Enable connections to perform this poorly? I'm used to testing in Chorus areas where speeds are generally very close to what is advertised, unless there is an obvious equipment or cable fault etc.

  #2655846 13-Feb-2021 22:01
Yeah that's not right. Go back and keep giving Spark hell.

 

There's absolutely an issue and you should not have to fork out anything.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

  #2656101 14-Feb-2021 13:17
The Spark and Enable networks have no issues in producing 100Mbit speedtest results 24/7.

 

Given the speeds you are seeing (30/12) and the fact that you advising that all of the equipment you are testing with has been proved elsewhere to produce great speeds on Fibre Max, it does sounds like Spark have the plan set to 100/20 in our network, but Enable have only 30/10.

 

Please PM me the details of the connection in question and I can get that looked into for you.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

  #2656597 15-Feb-2021 12:21
cbrpilot:

 

The Spark and Enable networks have no issues in producing 100Mbit speedtest results 24/7.

 

Given the speeds you are seeing (30/12) and the fact that you advising that all of the equipment you are testing with has been proved elsewhere to produce great speeds on Fibre Max, it does sounds like Spark have the plan set to 100/20 in our network, but Enable have only 30/10.

 

Please PM me the details of the connection in question and I can get that looked into for you.

 

 

Many thanks to @cbrpilot for identifying the issue and sorting out a fix. Much appreciated!



  #2656604 15-Feb-2021 12:36
No problem at all.  Should be sorted now.

 

Can you please re-run a speed test and let me know how it goes?  Thanks.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

  #2656885 15-Feb-2021 17:09
cbrpilot:

 

No problem at all.  Should be sorted now.

 

Can you please re-run a speed test and let me know how it goes?  Thanks.

 

 

 

 

Confirmed - all sorted. I just got my parents to run a speed test which resulted in 103 down, 21 up.

 

Great result, thanks again :)

