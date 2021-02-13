My parents are with Spark on the Unplan 100M plan.

Speed tests using the local Christchurch Spark server (and other servers) burst to 100 but settle to 30 down or so. Upload settles at around 12. They used to be on a 30/10 plan so I wonder if there is something wrong with the provisioning?

We have called Spark regarding this a couple of times, and ended up raising a fault and agreeing to pay $150 if there was no issue. Unfortunately, I received a call back saying that there was no issue found with the network and that we'll need to troubleshoot locally.. I guess that means we'll have to fork out but I'll try to make the most of that fee and get a tech to visit..

What I have done locally:

- Swap in router that is verified to handle a gig connection at a different site

- Swap all cables

- Isolate all equipment & use different test devices that have been verified to get near gigabit speeds on a different connection.

- Connect laptop directly to the Enable ONT, and test with a direct PPPoE connection.

I'm not sure that there is anything else that could be tested locally.. Any other ideas? Is it normal for Enable connections to perform this poorly? I'm used to testing in Chorus areas where speeds are generally very close to what is advertised, unless there is an obvious equipment or cable fault etc.