Spark billing confusion
#281371 14-Feb-2021 11:59
I was hoping someone could explain to me in plain terms if the following scenario makes sense to them -- I'm genuinely confused and trying my best to understand. I've spoken to a Live Chat agent today about it and I'm still scratching my head

 

 

 

Background - A little earlier in the month I decided to take advantage of the Spark Arlo camera offer where you can get half priced arlo gear on your account if you are on a wireless broadband or fibre plan

 

On the form I kept the same plan, opting not to change 

 

I received my bill on the 10th of Feb containing a duplication of the plan charge for various periods:

 

Unplan Netflix Metro Wireless 120GB+ 15.12.20 - 14.01.21 $95.00
Unplan Netflix Metro Wireless 120GB+ 15.01.21 - 07.02.21 $73.54

 

When I spoke to the agent I was informed the wireless service is billed after use and not charged a month in advance like other broadband products (I realise that I haven't prepaid in the above segments) 

 

It was explained to me that the 7th Feb was when the plan was "updated not changed" and that is why there is a charge there ending on the 7th Feb

 

I asked if this is the case, will my next bill be from 8 Feb to 14 Feb (I think I actually asked to 10th by mistake as that is the bill generation date, but what I meant was the 14th) and was responded that, no, the bill I receive next will be for the period 8 Feb to 7 March - am I completely wrong or have I been billed for almost an entire month in addition to the month of service I would usually be billed for?

 

I'm so so lost

  #2656072 14-Feb-2021 12:30
Assuming you have no other bills for the period after 15/12/20, this looks correct to me.

 

The bill you have covers nearly two months usage from 15/12/20 to 7/2/21; next bill covers from 8/2/21; your billing period has been adjusted from 15th of the month to 7th of the month because of the change to billing arrangements.

  #2656080 14-Feb-2021 12:44
Thanks for the reply - Indeed there are no other bills for that period, I guess I'm confused because I pay a bill every month and this one has two periods in it which I could understand if I changed a plan. Normally that second lot of billing would be billed on the 10th March but it's come into this one and on the 10th I'll be billed another whole month. I can see the dates on the billing periods but I'm still feeling like (because the next bill will also be a full bill) I've overpaid somewhere... Maybe there is no hope to my thinking!

