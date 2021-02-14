I was hoping someone could explain to me in plain terms if the following scenario makes sense to them -- I'm genuinely confused and trying my best to understand. I've spoken to a Live Chat agent today about it and I'm still scratching my head

Background - A little earlier in the month I decided to take advantage of the Spark Arlo camera offer where you can get half priced arlo gear on your account if you are on a wireless broadband or fibre plan

On the form I kept the same plan, opting not to change

I received my bill on the 10th of Feb containing a duplication of the plan charge for various periods:

Unplan Netflix Metro Wireless 120GB+ 15.12.20 - 14.01.21 $95.00

Unplan Netflix Metro Wireless 120GB+ 15.01.21 - 07.02.21 $73.54

When I spoke to the agent I was informed the wireless service is billed after use and not charged a month in advance like other broadband products (I realise that I haven't prepaid in the above segments)

It was explained to me that the 7th Feb was when the plan was "updated not changed" and that is why there is a charge there ending on the 7th Feb

I asked if this is the case, will my next bill be from 8 Feb to 14 Feb (I think I actually asked to 10th by mistake as that is the bill generation date, but what I meant was the 14th) and was responded that, no, the bill I receive next will be for the period 8 Feb to 7 March - am I completely wrong or have I been billed for almost an entire month in addition to the month of service I would usually be billed for?

I'm so so lost