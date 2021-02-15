What is the current state of Wifi Calling on Skinny. Is it available?
Spark doesn't even have it yet
There was this (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=272804) glimmer of hope last July... Will just have to keep waiting as anyone who knows anything can't say anything.
DjShadow:
Spark doesn't even have it yet
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc
Going by the thread link above it is def in the pipeline but remembering we have Covid which stalled a lot of things last year. Vodafone is meant to have wifi-calling soon (to replace Sure Signal)
ronw: That is a bit poor. The largest provider and they don't have wifi calling. I would like to have this but don't really want to have to change to 2 degrees as I had bad experience with 2degrees sometime back of course they may have improved has anyone had any experience with them re Wi-Fi calling
@ronw Wi-Fi calling is rock solid on 2degrees I have used it around the globe, 2degrees coverage including 4G is not what it use to be even 12 months ago! mobile coverage has expanded big time
I have used Wi-Fi calling since it launched on 2d what issue/s did you have?
ronw: That is a bit poor. The largest provider and they don't have wifi calling. I would like to have this but don't really want to have to change to 2 degrees as I had bad experience with 2degrees sometime back of course they may have improved has anyone had any experience with them re Wi-Fi callingDjShadow:
Spark doesn't even have it yet
I think that if / when Spark / Skinny get it you'll most likely need to buy a new phone to support it..
Regards,
Old3eyes
That is quite possible. I wonder if there is a list anywhere of what phones support wifi calling. But that would apply to any carrier would it not
old3eyes:
I think that if / when Spark / Skinny get it you'll most likely need to buy a new phone to support it..
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc
ronw:
That is quite possible. I wonder if there is a list anywhere of what phones support wifi calling. But that would apply to any carrier would it not
old3eyes:
I think that if / when Spark / Skinny get it you'll most likely need to buy a new phone to support it..
ahhhh the list on the 2degrees website
https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/wifi-calling