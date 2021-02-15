Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)WiFi Calling on Skinny
ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


#281382 15-Feb-2021 11:00
Send private message

What is the current state of Wifi Calling on Skinny. Is it available?




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
DjShadow
3824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2656536 15-Feb-2021 11:15
Send private message

Spark doesn't even have it yet

Nate001
517 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656547 15-Feb-2021 11:40
Send private message

There was this (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=272804) glimmer of hope last July... Will just have to keep waiting as anyone who knows anything can't say anything.

ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2657076 15-Feb-2021 20:41
Send private message

That is a bit poor. The largest provider and they don't have wifi calling. I would like to have this but don't really want to have to change to 2 degrees as I had bad experience with 2degrees sometime back of course they may have improved has anyone had any experience with them re Wi-Fi calling


DjShadow:

Spark doesn't even have it yet




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 



DjShadow
3824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2657079 15-Feb-2021 20:45
Send private message

Going by the thread link above it is def in the pipeline but remembering we have Covid which stalled a lot of things last year. Vodafone is meant to have wifi-calling soon (to replace Sure Signal)

Linux
8921 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657156 15-Feb-2021 22:06
Send private message

ronw:

 

What is the current state of Wifi Calling on Skinny. Is it available?

 

 

@ronw If it is not available on Spark then zero chance Wi-Fi calling on Skinny, Even searching Wi-Fi calling on the Spark site returns zero results

Linux
8921 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657158 15-Feb-2021 22:08
Send private message

ronw: That is a bit poor. The largest provider and they don't have wifi calling. I would like to have this but don't really want to have to change to 2 degrees as I had bad experience with 2degrees sometime back of course they may have improved has anyone had any experience with them re Wi-Fi calling

 

@ronw Wi-Fi calling is rock solid on 2degrees I have used it around the globe, 2degrees coverage including 4G is not what it use to be even 12 months ago! mobile coverage has expanded big time

 

I have used Wi-Fi calling since it launched on 2d what issue/s did you have?

old3eyes
8817 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2657293 16-Feb-2021 09:03
Send private message

ronw: That is a bit poor. The largest provider and they don't have wifi calling. I would like to have this but don't really want to have to change to 2 degrees as I had bad experience with 2degrees sometime back of course they may have improved has anyone had any experience with them re Wi-Fi calling


DjShadow:

 

Spark doesn't even have it yet

 

 

I think that  if / when Spark  / Skinny get it you'll most likely  need to buy a new phone to support it.. 




Regards,

Old3eyes



ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2657342 16-Feb-2021 10:05
Send private message

That is quite possible. I wonder if there is a list anywhere of what phones support wifi calling. But that would apply to any carrier would it not

 

old3eyes:

 

I think that  if / when Spark  / Skinny get it you'll most likely  need to buy a new phone to support it.. 

 




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Linux
8921 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657373 16-Feb-2021 10:51
Send private message

ronw:

 

That is quite possible. I wonder if there is a list anywhere of what phones support wifi calling. But that would apply to any carrier would it not

 

old3eyes:

 

I think that  if / when Spark  / Skinny get it you'll most likely  need to buy a new phone to support it.. 

 

 

 

ahhhh the list on the 2degrees website

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/wifi-calling

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 