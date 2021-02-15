ronw: That is a bit poor. The largest provider and they don't have wifi calling. I would like to have this but don't really want to have to change to 2 degrees as I had bad experience with 2degrees sometime back of course they may have improved has anyone had any experience with them re Wi-Fi calling

@ronw Wi-Fi calling is rock solid on 2degrees I have used it around the globe, 2degrees coverage including 4G is not what it use to be even 12 months ago! mobile coverage has expanded big time

I have used Wi-Fi calling since it launched on 2d what issue/s did you have?