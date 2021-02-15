Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark fibre speed issues - maybe provisioning issue?
#281388 15-Feb-2021 14:17
A client who is with Spark on Fibre is having some ongoing issues - download speeds very slow/variable (lucky to see 20Mbps, sometimes as low as 10mbps, upload seems OK at 20mbps), but it's not stable - downloads tend to time out, sometimes sites won't load, but will after a refresh - just performing really poorly. I think they should be on 100/20. 

 


This has been tested with multiple different devices and different routers (HG659 and new Spark Smart Modem). Confirmed router linking to ONT at gigabit, and multiple helpdesk staff can't find anything wrong. It sounds like it's been like this ever since the customer went onto fibre, they thought it was not great but didn't know enough to complain about it. I did a job onsite the other week and noticed immediately that it wasn't right, and have a suspicion there may be a provisioning issue (10mbps rather than 100mbps maybe?). 

 

Wondering if someone from Spark @cbrpilot ? may be able to check into this as the client doesn't seem to be making any headway with the helpdesk.

 

Thanks heaps. 

 

 

  #2656723 15-Feb-2021 14:38
Good afternoon wratterus, feel free to flick me their details and I can take a look and ensure everything is looking as it should at the Spark end.

 

Seems very unlikely to be a provisioning issue as we have no 10Mbit plans anywhere.  




  #2656768 15-Feb-2021 14:40
Thank you, have PM'd.

  #2663119 26-Feb-2021 13:56
An update on this, cbrpilot was extremely helpful, and the final outcome was Chorus have come out and changed out the ONT - issue resolved. Bit of an odd one!

