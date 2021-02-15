A client who is with Spark on Fibre is having some ongoing issues - download speeds very slow/variable (lucky to see 20Mbps, sometimes as low as 10mbps, upload seems OK at 20mbps), but it's not stable - downloads tend to time out, sometimes sites won't load, but will after a refresh - just performing really poorly. I think they should be on 100/20.



This has been tested with multiple different devices and different routers (HG659 and new Spark Smart Modem). Confirmed router linking to ONT at gigabit, and multiple helpdesk staff can't find anything wrong. It sounds like it's been like this ever since the customer went onto fibre, they thought it was not great but didn't know enough to complain about it. I did a job onsite the other week and noticed immediately that it wasn't right, and have a suspicion there may be a provisioning issue (10mbps rather than 100mbps maybe?).

Wondering if someone from Spark @cbrpilot ? may be able to check into this as the client doesn't seem to be making any headway with the helpdesk.

Thanks heaps.