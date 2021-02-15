Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Smart modem, poor VOIP quality on 25% of calls
quickymart

8577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#281395 15-Feb-2021 18:55
Send private message

Working from home during this current lockdown, my wife's work setup - consisting of a desk phone and desktop PC connected via a LAN cable - she is finding that 1 call in 4 has very poor voice quality over VOIP. It sounds like a cell phone cutting in and out, with choppy/poor voice quality.

 

Last lockdown I had my trusty old Netcomm NF4V, but this time around I'm using the Spark Smart modem. Her internet on her setup is okay, and everyone else can watch videos, plus my WFH setup is fine as well. It's just the odd phone call that is giving her grief.

 

Is there any setting I could be checking to ensure VOIP traffic is setup/prioritised correctly, etc?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Linux
8922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2656943 15-Feb-2021 19:10
Send private message

You do not mention what type of connection

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2656951 15-Feb-2021 19:33
Send private message

I'm confused - Spark don't offer a RGW based VoIP service using the Smart Modem.

RunningMan
6985 posts

Uber Geek


  #2656995 15-Feb-2021 19:50
Send private message

OP is using a VoIP desk phone. Router is the Spark smart.



quickymart

8577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2657129 15-Feb-2021 21:04
Send private message

Sorry - it's a fibre connection, 100/20 with Spark, and she's connected to the Spark router via a network cable.

 

From there it goes into a TP Link "PoE Injector", and a network cable on the other side connects to her desk phone. After that, a network cable from the phone connects to her desktop machine.

 

Hopefully that isn't too confusing? It's an odd setup (to me).

DjShadow
3824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2657130 15-Feb-2021 21:08
Send private message

Do you by chance know who the VoIP provider is?

Spyware
2962 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2657131 15-Feb-2021 21:09
Send private message

Next you'll be telling us the brand of phone and VoIP provider.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Gordy7
1503 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657132 15-Feb-2021 21:10
Send private message

Have you tried to set up the modem - Network, QoS, Auto?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



quickymart

8577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2657140 15-Feb-2021 21:35
Send private message

Not sure who the VOIP provider is sorry.

 

@Gordy7 you mean this?

 

Click to see full size

Gordy7
1503 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657143 15-Feb-2021 21:39
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Not sure who the VOIP provider is sorry.

 

@Gordy7 you mean this?

 

Click to see full size

 

 

Yes... only a suggestion.... I have no direct experience with this.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Linux
8922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657153 15-Feb-2021 21:58
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Not sure who the VOIP provider is sorry.

 

@Gordy7 you mean this?

 

Click to see full size

 

 

Really you do not know which VoIP provider it is? This should be one of the first bits of information to have!

 

For all we know the traffic could be going via China

quickymart

8577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2657180 15-Feb-2021 22:27
Send private message

It's okay, she said she's going to raise it with her IT department at work. Thanks for all the suggestions though.

old3eyes
8817 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2657296 16-Feb-2021 09:07
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

I'm confused - Spark don't offer a RGW based VoIP service using the Smart Modem.

 

 

I suspect  she has a PBX desk phone at home like I  had. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 