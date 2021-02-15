quickymart:

Working from home during this current lockdown, my wife's work setup - consisting of a desk phone and desktop PC connected via a LAN cable - she is finding that 1 call in 4 has very poor voice quality over VOIP. It sounds like a cell phone cutting in and out, with choppy/poor voice quality.

Last lockdown I had my trusty old Netcomm NF4V, but this time around I'm using the Spark Smart modem. Her internet on her setup is okay, and everyone else can watch videos, plus my WFH setup is fine as well. It's just the odd phone call that is giving her grief.

Is there any setting I could be checking to ensure VOIP traffic is setup/prioritised correctly, etc?