Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Microsoft Office 365 as part of mobile and broadband plans for business
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73804 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#281528 23-Feb-2021 09:32
Send private message

Press release:

 

 

Whether you prefer the hum of the office, the feeling of being at home or away at the Bach, Spark NZ is giving New Zealand businesses the tools so they can work where they want to by offering customers who sign up to a new eligible Spark Business plan before 30 April, Microsoft 365 at no additional cost for a full year.
 
Spark SME Lead, Greg Clark says Kiwi businesses are still adjusting to working in a Covid-impacted world where working from literally anywhere is now the norm and Microsoft 365 gives people the collaboration tools to be able do that more easily.
 
“From cutting out the daily commute to the joys of rolling out of bed a little later or walking the dog at lunch, the majority of Kiwis - 89 percent - wanted to continue to work from home at least part time post our first covid lockdown, with studies suggesting that 73 percent of people are equally or more productive*.
 
“Giving small to medium Kiwi businesses the tools to work from where they want to just makes sense especially when going in to work isn’t always an option.
 
“We’ve all now recognised that creativity can still be unlocked in digital spaces like Microsoft Teams, and for businesses who take us up on this offer they can realise that at no cost for a full year.”
 
Spark will provide Microsoft 365 Business Basic with selected Business Endless Mobile plans and Microsoft 365 Business Standard with selected Business Flexible Broadband plans. Spark’s nationwide IT partner network will help set up, discuss and enable businesses who may need a help getting the most out of their Microsoft 365 subscription.
 
Carol Brown, SMB and Corporate Business Lead at Microsoft NZ says collaboration and online tools like Microsoft 365 are essential to businesses where many teams are not physically working together.
 
“This is the first time we’ve partnered with another big business to give so many New Zealand businesses access to Microsoft 365 at no additional cost, so we are excited to see how that shows up in way of productivity for Kiwi businesses.
 
“There’s a huge opportunity for small to medium Kiwi businesses to save time in a world where speed to market or being able to react quickly are critical. 
 
“Kiwi SMEs also have a low adoption rate of cyber security for reasons including lack of understanding and perception around cost and implementation**. Microsoft 365 takes the confusion out of the equation and gives users access to robust security and compliance software and on-going support meaning more Kiwi businesses will be less vulnerable to attacks on their data.”
 
Businesses who want to talk about getting Microsoft 365 at no cost on a selected Spark for Business plans should talk to their local Spark Business Hub or spark.co.nz/365.

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
gehenna
7325 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661988 23-Feb-2021 22:49
Send private message

Nice little value add

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 