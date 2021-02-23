Press release:

Whether you prefer the hum of the office, the feeling of being at home or away at the Bach, Spark NZ is giving New Zealand businesses the tools so they can work where they want to by offering customers who sign up to a new eligible Spark Business plan before 30 April, Microsoft 365 at no additional cost for a full year.



Spark SME Lead, Greg Clark says Kiwi businesses are still adjusting to working in a Covid-impacted world where working from literally anywhere is now the norm and Microsoft 365 gives people the collaboration tools to be able do that more easily.



“From cutting out the daily commute to the joys of rolling out of bed a little later or walking the dog at lunch, the majority of Kiwis - 89 percent - wanted to continue to work from home at least part time post our first covid lockdown, with studies suggesting that 73 percent of people are equally or more productive*.



“Giving small to medium Kiwi businesses the tools to work from where they want to just makes sense especially when going in to work isn’t always an option.



“We’ve all now recognised that creativity can still be unlocked in digital spaces like Microsoft Teams, and for businesses who take us up on this offer they can realise that at no cost for a full year.”



Spark will provide Microsoft 365 Business Basic with selected Business Endless Mobile plans and Microsoft 365 Business Standard with selected Business Flexible Broadband plans. Spark’s nationwide IT partner network will help set up, discuss and enable businesses who may need a help getting the most out of their Microsoft 365 subscription.



Carol Brown, SMB and Corporate Business Lead at Microsoft NZ says collaboration and online tools like Microsoft 365 are essential to businesses where many teams are not physically working together.



“This is the first time we’ve partnered with another big business to give so many New Zealand businesses access to Microsoft 365 at no additional cost, so we are excited to see how that shows up in way of productivity for Kiwi businesses.



“There’s a huge opportunity for small to medium Kiwi businesses to save time in a world where speed to market or being able to react quickly are critical.



“Kiwi SMEs also have a low adoption rate of cyber security for reasons including lack of understanding and perception around cost and implementation**. Microsoft 365 takes the confusion out of the equation and gives users access to robust security and compliance software and on-going support meaning more Kiwi businesses will be less vulnerable to attacks on their data.”



Businesses who want to talk about getting Microsoft 365 at no cost on a selected Spark for Business plans should talk to their local Spark Business Hub or spark.co.nz/365.