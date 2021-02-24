baluchitherium:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Bigpipe issue with ONT and 1Gb
#281545 24-Feb-2021 11:43
Seem to be having a few issues with getting 1Gb from the ONT on a UFB Elite plan from Bigpipe

 

 

 

Have connected both PC and laptops directly to the ONT via new CAT6A Dynamix Ethernet cables (I’ve tried 5 of them)

 

 

 

Both PC and laptop have 1Gb Ethernet ports

 

 

 

ONT LAN1 Remains green no matter what device and cable (auto negotiates to 100mbit).

 

 

 

Also tried a TPlink AX10 router and Ubiquiti EdgeRouter– they also auto negotiate 100mb/s to the ONT as well with CAT6A cables

 

 

 

Not sure what else I can try

 

 

 

Mutiple devices with 1gb Ethernet cards and brand new  CAT6 cables – all  same result

 

 

 

Seems LAN1 port on ONT only responds and negotiates to 100mb/s

 

 

 

Anybody else seen this? Would seem to be an ONT issue - solvable by profile configuration or replacing ONT?

 

 

  #2662161 24-Feb-2021 12:16
Have you always been on the Elite plan or recently upgraded?

  #2662164 24-Feb-2021 12:20
Recently upgraded this week - previously was on UFB starter 100/20

  #2662167 24-Feb-2021 12:24
Have they sent you confirmation that your plan have been updated? Check online as I had a similar issue before and it ended up that I was trying too early.



  #2662169 24-Feb-2021 12:27
Hi, so have you esculated this to BP, they cannot help if they are not aware, it sounds to me like a config issue (or faulty ONT which is unlikely), normally regardless of the plan/speed your are on the ONT will negotiate GigE if the other end supports it.

 

Cyril

  #2662171 24-Feb-2021 12:28
Yeah - all confirmed as completed and support case open

 

 

 

Not getting anywhere with support - just the usual replace your cables and restart stuff - well beyond that now

  #2662174 24-Feb-2021 12:35
Hi, my comment above re "config issue" refers to a config issue of the ONT rather than any of your gear, guess you will just need to push them harder.

 

If you lock your laptop port to only GigE I presume it fails to connect?

 

Cyril

  #2662178 24-Feb-2021 12:45
Have you had a look at the port to confirm it is not damaged at all? Pretty sure it should negotiate gigabit regardless of how it's provisioned. 



  #2662184 24-Feb-2021 13:00
Port looks OK, nothing unusual except the 100mbps auto negotiation no matter what

 

 

 

Hard setting 1Gb full duplex on connecting device results in no connection

  #2662190 24-Feb-2021 13:22
Do ports 2-4 work? I've never tried connecting anything without an active service so I'm not sure whether they're supposed to do anything, but it might be worth seeing whether you get an orange light.

  #2662195 24-Feb-2021 13:51
Not sure 2-4 can be used at all - no link light

 

 

 

Have emailed Bigpipe again about ONT issue

  #2662275 24-Feb-2021 17:37
I'm assuming you're reading 100Mbit as a connection speed somewhere on your computer/laptop? just wondering because the newer ONT LAN lights (if I recall correctly) don't actually change to orange for 1000M

  #2662277 24-Feb-2021 17:43
Yes - I'm looking at interface speed in Windows/Linux or on the modem/router device - I have a 100/200 model ONT so they should change orange for 1Gb

 

 

 

  #2662290 24-Feb-2021 18:52
The 100/200 series ONT will show the green/orange for the link speed and this is totally independent of the provisioned plan speed. If you only get 100Mbps the problem is your hardware, the cable, or the ONT. Is is in no way related to the plan speed.

 

As for LAN 2-4 these are all independent ports and port 2 can be provisioned as an additional service from another RSP. Nothing will happen if you plug into these ports if no secondary service is provisioned.

 

 

 

 

  #2662301 24-Feb-2021 20:10
Identical issue in this thread - solved by replacing the ONT

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=247824

 

Just have to get Bigpipe to actually answer support requests at this point

  #2662310 24-Feb-2021 20:36
Just another trouble-shooting point, have you tried the same cable with other devices (e.g. PC to another PC) to ensure you can actually negotiate a gigabit connection over these cables. Just to rule these out as the culprit.

