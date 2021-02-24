baluchitherium:

Seem to be having a few issues with getting 1Gb from the ONT on a UFB Elite plan from Bigpipe
Have connected both PC and laptops directly to the ONT via new CAT6A Dynamix Ethernet cables (I’ve tried 5 of them)
Both PC and laptop have 1Gb Ethernet ports
ONT LAN1 Remains green no matter what device and cable (auto negotiates to 100mbit).
Also tried a TPlink AX10 router and Ubiquiti EdgeRouter– they also auto negotiate 100mb/s to the ONT as well with CAT6A cables
Not sure what else I can try
Mutiple devices with 1gb Ethernet cards and brand new CAT6 cables – all same result
Seems LAN1 port on ONT only responds and negotiates to 100mb/s
Anybody else seen this? Would seem to be an ONT issue - solvable by profile configuration or replacing ONT?