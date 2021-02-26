Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny - trying to re-connect DSL at address with two phone lines
#281576 26-Feb-2021 14:08
Hi all, have a client who has a property with a shed and a house, quite separate buildings but on the same title (same address).

 

They have a separate phone line going to each building. They've requested Skinny connect them to DSL (previously has been with Spark, but there has been no active connection there for a while now)

 

As far as I know Skinny didn't ask any questions when setting up the connection, sent out the modem & have advised it's all good to go, but there is no DSL sync. 

 

My suspicion is they may have organized the connection on the other line, but the client seems to be having issues dealing with Skinny to get this resolved, and the latest thing is they want Chorus to come out and setup a 'new connection' @ $199 which we don't think should be required. 

 

I have limited understanding of the inner workings of these things - I think there will be two ASID's for the address and we need to find the correct one?

 

Any help here would be appreciated!

 

Thanks. 

 

 

 

 

  #2663136 26-Feb-2021 14:29
I have clients in the exact same situation...it's so very hit and miss :( 

  #2663141 26-Feb-2021 14:37
Is there a Skinny rep here I could possibly tag?

  #2663161 26-Feb-2021 15:26
My recommendation would be to contact Skinny and advise them that your broadband doesn't work, you don't know why, you didn't see anyone come to install the connection, so they'll need to lodge a failed install to resolve.

 

Odds are good that there are two intact lines to the site, and they picked one of them up, which unfortunately was the wrong one.

 

The other solution if you know anyone who's capable, would be to pop the ETP open and swap the wires across from Pair 1 to Pair 2.




  #2663190 26-Feb-2021 15:56
The line does look to be physically there and intact, and was working a year or two ago. 

 

The client apparently has contacted Skinny several times now and doesn't seem to be making any progress. I've asked them if they can connect the modem in the other building and see if it works there, at least if it did we would know for sure it's just the wrong line has been connected. 

 

Wonder if @gajan may be able to offer some assistance?

  #2663193 26-Feb-2021 16:07
Where are you based? I'm almost certain it'll be as I explained. When I say intact, Chorus internally labels a line as "intact" if it's been used previously, and hasn't been broken down. If an intact is available at an address, that will be prioritized over a truck roll. The failed install process kicks in if an intact doesn't work as a service order fault, I've personally repaired plenty of them and a lot are just as I've described.

Quickest resolution is to find someone like myself or another Geekzone user who can fix it, or pay a sparky who knows comms. The correct resolution is to explicitly direct Skinny's reps to lodge a failed install.




  #2663195 26-Feb-2021 16:09
Nelson/Tasman area. I agree, I suspect that is the case too. 

  #2663230 26-Feb-2021 19:19
Hi there - apologies I don’t immediately know (not my area), but will make some inquiries on Monday. Like others have suggested have they tried the other line to see if they get a DSL sync on that ?




  #2663232 26-Feb-2021 19:20
Hi there - apologies I don’t immediately know (not my area), but will make some inquiries on Monday. Yeah like you and others have said trying the other line would be worthwhile.




