Hi all, have a client who has a property with a shed and a house, quite separate buildings but on the same title (same address).

They have a separate phone line going to each building. They've requested Skinny connect them to DSL (previously has been with Spark, but there has been no active connection there for a while now)

As far as I know Skinny didn't ask any questions when setting up the connection, sent out the modem & have advised it's all good to go, but there is no DSL sync.

My suspicion is they may have organized the connection on the other line, but the client seems to be having issues dealing with Skinny to get this resolved, and the latest thing is they want Chorus to come out and setup a 'new connection' @ $199 which we don't think should be required.

I have limited understanding of the inner workings of these things - I think there will be two ASID's for the address and we need to find the correct one?

Any help here would be appreciated!

Thanks.