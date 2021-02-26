Interesting note on the press release received today for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G:

Vodafone (and Vodafone MVNOs where applicable) will automatically access 5G connections when the SIM is inserted in the handset. For Spark/Skinny, if the SIM card has not been inserted into a 5G-capable handset before, the network may not automatically provision 5G onto the SIM – this is the case for all 5G handsets Spark do not range themselves. This can be resolved by either calling Spark, visiting a Spark store, or using the Spark live chat. For Skinny, only live chat is available.