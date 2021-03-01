Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ONT - red optical light - Chorus a no show - urgently need resolved as working from home under alert level 3
gareth41

Ultimate Geek


#282608 1-Mar-2021 11:26
Our little one pulled the fibre cable on our ONT and now it has a red optical light - the cable which goes down through the floor.  Somehow managed to reach in behind the TV and yanked on it - I noticed it was quite lose.

 

I logged a fault with Spark yesterday, however they keep postponing, firstly they said Chorus would be here 7pm Sunday, I waited - no one showed up.  Called Spark again, "oh its been postponed for tomorrow morning", and its now 11.17am as I type this and still Chorus is a no show.  I am currently working from home as Auckland is in level 3 - So I can't drive into the office at work.  I'm currently using 4g and have blown out almost half my data already.  Spark have offered free 4g data, however I'm with Vodafone for my mobile so I cant accept their offer.

 

Is someone from Chorus able to look into this for me with urgency?  My wife has also been told she needs to work from home tomorrow (Tuesday) and having no internet is going to be a serious issue!  As it stands at the moment, we might have to temporary relocate to my parents house - with our little one if this cant be resolved today by COB.

Jase2985
  #2666112 1-Mar-2021 11:40
unfortunately unless you are paying for a connection with a service lever agreement for a time frame to fix a fault, which i doubt you are its a "it gets fixed when it gets fixed" kind of a scenario.

 

you just have to keep chasing it up with your ISP.

 

 

 

Might pay to better protect the fiber going forward

HiddenChin
  #2666116 1-Mar-2021 11:46
Jase2985:

 

unfortunately unless you are paying for a connection with a service lever agreement for a time frame to fix a fault, which i doubt you are its a "it gets fixed when it gets fixed" kind of a scenario.

 

you just have to keep chasing it up with your ISP.

 

 

 

Might pay to better protect the fiber going forward

 



Yeah, I don't think any service agreement would cover "small child yanking on fibre cable". Its not even a fault really, more along the lines of damage.

gareth41

  #2666123 1-Mar-2021 11:52
You'd think though, regardless of any SLA's and due to Covid-19 lockdowns, Chorus should be prioritizing resolving faults where people have been left without access to internet.  Internet is essential, especially with most people in Auckland working from home at the moment.

 

If I call Vector to report a fault with my electricity supply, they get it sorted very quickly.



Jase2985
  #2666125 1-Mar-2021 11:54
HiddenChin:

 

Jase2985:

 

unfortunately unless you are paying for a connection with a service lever agreement for a time frame to fix a fault, which i doubt you are its a "it gets fixed when it gets fixed" kind of a scenario.

 

you just have to keep chasing it up with your ISP.

 

 

 

Might pay to better protect the fiber going forward

 



Yeah, I don't think any service agreement would cover "small child yanking on fibre cable". Its not even a fault really, more along the lines of damage.

 

 

either way your internet isnt working and your SLA would likely help in having it resolved quicker

Jase2985
  #2666127 1-Mar-2021 11:57
gareth41:

 

You'd think though, regardless of any SLA's and due to Covid-19 lockdowns, Chorus should be prioritizing resolving faults where people have been left without access to internet.  Internet is essential, especially with most people in Auckland working from home at the moment.

 

If I call Vector to report a fault with my electricity supply, they get it sorted very quickly.

 

 

dont compare it to power, they are not the same from a legal stand point yet. also fiber isnt dangerous, power is.

 

maybe they should be prioritizing resolving faults where people have been left without access to internet, and then again maybe they are. they will get to you when you can but there are likely others in the same boat as you that need it fixed NOW.

 

the unfortunate thing is this was preventable, but its a good learning point for you.

Linux
  #2666128 1-Mar-2021 12:02
@gareth41 If you are on consumer grade plan then best effort, You might want to move to a business plan

Linux
  #2666129 1-Mar-2021 12:04
gareth41:

 

You'd think though, regardless of any SLA's and due to Covid-19 lockdowns, Chorus should be prioritizing resolving faults where people have been left without access to internet.  Internet is essential, especially with most people in Auckland working from home at the moment.

 

If I call Vector to report a fault with my electricity supply, they get it sorted very quickly.

 

 

Business customers that pay more get priority simple as that as they should 



evnafets
  #2666132 1-Mar-2021 12:09
On the presumption that the fibre won't be fixed today - how do you get access to Sparks offer of free 4g data?

 

Do you have a spare (old?) phone around the house that can get a Spark Sim card for?

 

Can they courier you a 4g modem to use?

 

 

shk292
  #2666133 1-Mar-2021 12:09
Worth getting a Spark SIM and putting it in an old phone as a hotspot to take advantage of the free data offered.  That will at least tide you over until Chorus fix the fibre

cokemaster
Exited
  #2666134 1-Mar-2021 12:10
You can grab a Spark prepaid sim from a dairy or supermarket ($1-$5) and nominate that for the ‘outage data’.

That’s probably the best outcome given the current climate.




networkn
  #2666138 1-Mar-2021 12:16
If VF are your mobile provider, then perhaps call them and ask if they have an option where you can buy data at a nominal rate to get you sorted in the short term. I've found them to be pretty "user friendly" in times like this. 

 

@jasonparis

 

 

Zeon
  #2666141 1-Mar-2021 12:22
The solution to this is simple - drive around and find a Chorus van. Chances are the guy working in it is probably bottom of the sub-contracting food chain and struggling for money. Offer him $100 cash to fix it today.




networkn
  #2666144 1-Mar-2021 12:24
@zeon are you suggesting he break level 3 rules?

 

 

Zeon
  #2666148 1-Mar-2021 12:30
networkn:

 

@zeon are you suggesting he break level 3 rules?

 

 

 

 

If you are that concerned about level 3 then walk around on foot rather than driving then. Just be smart about it, don't get close to the guy. Either way someone will be coming to your house to sort it - that is unavoidable.....




Speedtest 2019-10-14

mentalinc
  #2666152 1-Mar-2021 12:43
I assume you have tried to put the plug back in?

 

I'd be surprised if a toddler can damage fibre cable by hand...




