Our little one pulled the fibre cable on our ONT and now it has a red optical light - the cable which goes down through the floor. Somehow managed to reach in behind the TV and yanked on it - I noticed it was quite lose.

I logged a fault with Spark yesterday, however they keep postponing, firstly they said Chorus would be here 7pm Sunday, I waited - no one showed up. Called Spark again, "oh its been postponed for tomorrow morning", and its now 11.17am as I type this and still Chorus is a no show. I am currently working from home as Auckland is in level 3 - So I can't drive into the office at work. I'm currently using 4g and have blown out almost half my data already. Spark have offered free 4g data, however I'm with Vodafone for my mobile so I cant accept their offer.

Is someone from Chorus able to look into this for me with urgency? My wife has also been told she needs to work from home tomorrow (Tuesday) and having no internet is going to be a serious issue! As it stands at the moment, we might have to temporary relocate to my parents house - with our little one if this cant be resolved today by COB.