Hi there



We just moved to a house in Cortina Ave, Johnsonville, Wellington. Spark mobile reception there is TERRIBLE. One bar if you’re lucky and 3G which does not even seem to connect at all. I tried making a phone call and while it did connect the other person missed parts of what I was saying.



I looked at Spark’s coverage map which indicates we should probably be able to get 4G signal. But we just can’t. I also looked at their outages and could not see anything.



Is there a map anywhere of Spark’s towers so I can see if we are close to any or in sight of any.



Also does anyone know of any (legal) way to boost a mobile signal in a small location such as a home?



Thank you

Brett



