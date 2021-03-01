Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Terrible reception - Johnsonville Wellington
BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


#282618 1-Mar-2021 21:41
Send private message

Hi there

We just moved to a house in Cortina Ave, Johnsonville, Wellington. Spark mobile reception there is TERRIBLE. One bar if you’re lucky and 3G which does not even seem to connect at all. I tried making a phone call and while it did connect the other person missed parts of what I was saying.

I looked at Spark’s coverage map which indicates we should probably be able to get 4G signal. But we just can’t. I also looked at their outages and could not see anything.

Is there a map anywhere of Spark’s towers so I can see if we are close to any or in sight of any.

Also does anyone know of any (legal) way to boost a mobile signal in a small location such as a home?

Thank you
Brett

Spyware
2971 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2666525 1-Mar-2021 21:49
Send private message

https://gis.geek.nz/map/celltowers/@-41.2217429,174.7972382,17z




BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


  #2666527 1-Mar-2021 22:07
Send private message

Thank you. That confirms that Spark does not seem to be much interested in covering this area. But it does help me identify that 2degrees might be a better option.

kinginvercargill
106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2666528 1-Mar-2021 22:09
Send private message

You can buy a Cel-Fi which will help to improve the signal, but they are expensive and can be fiddly.

 

 

 

Or there is the option to move to 2Degrees, which provides Wi-Fi Calling. This means that you can receive calls and texts via a Wi-Fi network.

 

 

 

For me, 2Degrees was the best option.



BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


  #2666530 1-Mar-2021 22:11
Send private message

Thank you. I will look into both of those options.

nztim
2234 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2666537 1-Mar-2021 22:52
Send private message

There will always be small pockets where providers have limited service due to the terrain, hills etc.

It is uneconomical to fill each of these small pockets.

BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


  #2666547 1-Mar-2021 23:56
Send private message

Yep totally understand that. I guess we were just not expecting this in a well established street in Wellington.

Does anyone know if there is any publicly available information on PLANNED towers?

nztim
2234 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2666550 2-Mar-2021 06:09
Send private message

BrettOnTheNet: Yep totally understand that. I guess we were just not expecting this in a well established street in Wellington.

Does anyone know if there is any publicly available information on PLANNED towers?


Wellington is one of the most hilly city in the country, I wouldn’t expect it in across the Waikato where its flat as a pancake

To be fair I think the mobile operators have done a fantastic job of getting coverage in Wellington as good as it is



quickymart
8650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2666571 2-Mar-2021 07:46
Send private message

BrettOnTheNet: Yep totally understand that. I guess we were just not expecting this in a well established street in Wellington.

 

A mobile signal doesn't care if there are 100 houses on the street or 10, it cares about the surrounding geography. Having said that, I know there were even flat parts of Newtown that used to get really poor coverage.

 

Probably something like wifi calling will be your best bet - I imagine you probably have cable and most likely fibre available, so it should work well.

BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


  #2666964 2-Mar-2021 21:18
Send private message

> A mobile signal doesn't care if there are 100 houses on the street or 10

 

Yep totally get that. And can understand how the providers need to put their towers where they make the most sense. 

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2666968 2-Mar-2021 21:22
Send private message

WiFi calling works awesome

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2667021 2-Mar-2021 22:22
Send private message

BrettOnTheNet: Yep totally understand that. I guess we were just not expecting this in a well established street in Wellington.

Does anyone know if there is any publicly available information on PLANNED towers?

May as well just be a list for planned 5g rallys.

There is also a fair bit of commucial sensitivity to deployments, particularly when your talking urban areas where the ROI would likely be calculated on a conversion to FWA in the area...




BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


  #2667023 2-Mar-2021 22:30
Send private message

Thank you everyone for your input. I have trialled a 2degrees sim and reception here is great. The tower map linked to in this thread helped me identify the nearest tower as a 2degrees tower and it seems to work perfectly.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10950 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667026 2-Mar-2021 22:43
Send private message

Just another thing - I personally find 2degrees coverage around Wellington great! I’ve got both 2degrees and Spark service on my phone and find that I actually get more periods of weak Spark coverage than 2degrees coverage.

2degrees have really done a whole lot of work with their network in recent years. You’ll find them great.




