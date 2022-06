I came across this by accident and hadn’t seen any communication around it, but I noticed my Endless Group plan now comes with 100GB of full speed data, up from 40GB, with up to 10GB of that being allowed for hotspotting, all for the same price.



Their website also shows the Endless $79 plan getting 5GB of hotspotting included.



So just a small PSA there for anyone else who didn’t know. Also, about time they caught up with including hotspotting in their plans!



