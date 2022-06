Hi guys,



Spark has managed to sell/migrate my parent's ADSL connection to a wireless broadband connection.



I'm looking to get a VPN for them so their Apple TV can view content from a different locale.



Can someone please advise if their wireless (4G) connection would run on Static or Dynamic IP?



If it's dynamic, can I safely assume that if they switch off the router/modem when then it's not in use, would it cycle to be a different IP address upon restart?