turtleattacks

Hi guys,



My parents who live in the Remuera area have been sold/switched to Spark Wireless Broadband and phone.

I believe they are paying about $80 for unlimited usage, which they stream content - (around 60GB-120GB?).



I've also noticed that sometimes, their phone lines would not work or could be very distorted as it runs down the 4G network.

Apart from the obvious reasons of switching to fibre - are there any reasons why 4G would be a bad choice in the future (i.e. capacity, speed downgrades).

Lastly - I assume that they can get fibre installed for free but anyone know how long this govt subsidy will be around for?