Hey everyone

Spark gave us a new modem - the Spark Smart Modem (VRV9517) to replace the old Huawei HG 659b. The new unit has an annoying issue, and I don't know if it's faulty or a 'feature':

It takes a noticeably long time for wireless devices to be registered & gain connectivity. Easily up to 10 minutes before the device has connection to the internet. It does not affect LAN-cable connected devices. Wifi devices affected:

Existing devices which have gone to sleep/been turned off overnight

New devices which have never been attached to the router before

So far I've tried:

Extending the lease time

Shortening the lease time

Assigning fixed IPs for 'important' devices

Nothing seems to work. Wondered if anyone (@hio77 ?) had any insight here?