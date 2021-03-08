Hey everyone
Spark gave us a new modem - the Spark Smart Modem (VRV9517) to replace the old Huawei HG 659b. The new unit has an annoying issue, and I don't know if it's faulty or a 'feature':
It takes a noticeably long time for wireless devices to be registered & gain connectivity. Easily up to 10 minutes before the device has connection to the internet. It does not affect LAN-cable connected devices. Wifi devices affected:
- Existing devices which have gone to sleep/been turned off overnight
- New devices which have never been attached to the router before
So far I've tried:
- Extending the lease time
- Shortening the lease time
- Assigning fixed IPs for 'important' devices
Nothing seems to work. Wondered if anyone (@hio77 ?) had any insight here?