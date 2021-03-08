Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Smart Modem (VRV9517) - devices take ages to register
Junta

236 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#282722 8-Mar-2021 08:58
Hey everyone

 

Spark gave us a new modem - the Spark Smart Modem (VRV9517) to replace the old Huawei HG 659b. The new unit has an annoying issue, and I don't know if it's faulty or a 'feature': 

 

It takes a noticeably long time for wireless devices to be registered & gain connectivity. Easily up to 10 minutes before the device has connection to the internet. It does not affect LAN-cable connected devices. Wifi devices affected:

 

  • Existing devices which have gone to sleep/been turned off overnight 
  • New devices which have never been attached to the router before

So far I've tried:

 

  • Extending the lease time
  • Shortening the lease time
  • Assigning fixed IPs for 'important' devices 

Nothing seems to work. Wondered if anyone (@hio77 ?) had any insight here?

Gordy7
1513 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669844 8-Mar-2021 09:49
My 2 cents worth...

 

- WiFi is just a wireless extension of your LAN.

 

- Apart from a faulty modem there is likely some sort of WiFi interference or confused WiFi path.

 

- I have only used the Smart Modem WiFi defaults settings apart from changing WiFi name and password.

 

- Do devices connect quickly to WiFi and the internet if located close to your Modem? - Best test.

 

- Do you have any WiFi network devices that may be providing other WiFi access points... such as TV WiFi direct, printer WiFi direct, bridging routers providing indirect network paths? HG659 turned off? Possibly phone hotspots?

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Junta

236 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2669846 8-Mar-2021 09:54
Thanks @Gordy7 - it makes no difference whether we're sat next to the router or far away. Nothing else is acting as an access point of any kind (old routers binned, phone plan doesn't allow hotspot, etc).

 

It definitely seems to be based on time: if you give it long enough (10mins+) the device will connect eventually. It just takes ages, and is very frustrating especially when trying to work/add new devices/troubleshoot etc.

Gordy7
1513 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669853 8-Mar-2021 10:02
You could try:

 

- turning off Band Steering in the modem.

 

- selecting a fixed WiFi channel if your devices and modem are having trouble negotiating a channel... but it does seem weird that all your WiFi devices appear to have the same long time delay to hook up to WiFi and get to the internet.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



outdoorsnz
300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669959 8-Mar-2021 11:25
When I had this modem, had similar issues with my raspberry pi's. I actually turned off band steering and this fixed the issue. In my case I think there was / is a bug in the pi firmware. I had other small issues and went back to a fritzbox.

Junta

236 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2671229 10-Mar-2021 18:06
Switched off Band Steering...seems to have worked! Thanks all! 😎

