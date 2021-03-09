Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark 5G Christchurch: Samsung first in NZ
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73885 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#282739 9-Mar-2021 08:51
Send private message

Press release:

 

 

Samsung Electronics New Zealand has today announced the launch of its first 5G network in Christchurch, in partnership with Spark New Zealand. The launch marks the country’s first new commercial radio network vendor in over a decade and is Samsung’s first network installation in New Zealand. 

 

Through this collaboration, Samsung and Spark have enabled more Kiwis to experience 5G’s ultra-fast connectivity and will help enterprise customers take advantage of the technologies required for digital transformation. 

 

“We are thrilled to work with Spark in building its 5G network. This project in Christchurch marks another milestone in Samsung’s 5G journey,” said MinSu Chu, President of Samsung Electronics New Zealand. 

 

“We have built a strong following in New Zealand through our mobile devices, so we are pleased to be able to take the next step in advancing reliable, secure 5G networking and offer an end-to-end solution.” 

 

The new network is the first deployment of Samsung’s latest 5G RAN solution in New Zealand, including Massive MIMO radio, one of the lightest and most compact radios that have a slim design profile, providing space savings on tower tops. Samsung’s Massive MIMO radio is fit for rapid rollouts, saving site space and deployment costs. Utilising advanced 3D beamforming technology, Massive MIMO radio also delivers improved capacity and effectively extends network coverage.

 

“The solution uses world-class 5G technology, designed to provide resilience and meet the capacity and latency demands of the next phase of 5G innovation,” said Todd Selwyn, Head of Networks at Samsung Electronics New Zealand. 

 

As 5G rollouts gain momentum, Samsung continues to demonstrate its technology and operational expertise in partnership with forward-looking operators who seek a smooth 5G migration. Samsung-powered 5G networks in Korea and the US are now bringing advanced capabilities and faster speeds to millions of customers, many of whom are using Samsung 5G smartphones. 

 

“We’re pleased to partner with Samsung to launch 5G in central Christchurch, making it our sixth location in New Zealand to have access to 5G speeds at home with our wireless broadband or on-the-go with a compatible 5G phone. Samsung’s 5G Massive MIMO radio enables major improvements in both throughput and efficiency for Spark, said Rajesh Singh, General Manager of Value Management at Spark New Zealand. 

 

Samsung Networks has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its marketing-leading product portfolio from fully virtualised RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world. 

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73885 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670373 9-Mar-2021 09:10
Send private message

The Spark press release:

 

 

Spark is continuing its national 5G rollout and to kick off the year, has switched on 5G in central Christchurch – just in time for fans to watch the America’s Cup action live at the official FanZone from 10 – 21 March. 

 

Located in the heart of the Christchurch city centre, the Fan Zone will have free 5G WiFi available for the duration of the America’s Cup, so anyone can come and experience the high speeds 5G can offer both at home with wireless broadband or on the go with a 5G-capable phone.   

 

Locals can also test their sailing skills and compete over Spark 5G in the official America’s Cup e-game, Virtual Regatta, and win daily with $10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs both in store and at the FanZone. 

 

Christchurch is now the sixth location in New Zealand to have access to Spark’s 5G on both wireless broadband and mobile, alongside Auckland, Dunedin, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Te Awamutu, as well as six South Island towns who have access to Spark’s 5G wireless broadband services. 

 

Spark Technology Lead Renee Mateparae says the team is excited to kick off 2021 by launching 5G in the largest city in the South Island. 

 

“We’ve come a long way since we launched our first 5G service in September 2019, and it’s exciting to bring 5G to Christchurch just in time for the America’s Cup. We helped Emirates Team New Zealand make the boat go faster with Spark 5G when we launched in Auckland, and now Christchurch can get in on the action at the America’s Cup FanZone.  

 

“Launching our 5G network in the South Island’s largest city with our new mobile network vendor, Samsung, has us well on the way to have 5G deployed nationwide by 2023, provided we secure the necessary long-term rights to 5G spectrum.” 

 

The national rollout of the next generation of mobile technology is predicted to add between $5.7 billion and $8.9 billion per year to the New Zealand economy over the next 10 years – including $606 million to the Christchurch economy.

 

Spark worked with Samsung to launch its 5G network in Christchurch – the country’s first new commercial radio network vendor in more than a decade and Samsung’s first mobile network installation in New Zealand.  

 

MinSu Chu, President of Samsung Electronics New Zealand says, “We’re thrilled to be selected by Spark to help expand its 5G network and this first key project in Christchurch marks a significant milestone in Samsung’s technology journey.” 

 

The America’s Cup FanZone is located at Five Lanes, 120 Hereford Street, Christchurch Central from 10-21 March 10am to 5pm. 

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

boosacnoodle
390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670374 9-Mar-2021 09:20
Send private message

Fantastic news! But why is this taking till 2023 to roll out? Seems like quite a long timeframe. Are we looking at new hardware on each tower?

 

Are these units going to provide 3G / 4G / 5G in one radio or just 5G?

DjShadow
3831 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2670378 9-Mar-2021 09:24
Send private message

If this is Samsung's first 5G NZ deployment then what gear are Spark running in their other 5G areas?



afe66
2875 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2670385 9-Mar-2021 09:43
Send private message

And the 2023 rollout time line is the exact reason why I'm not running out to buy a Samsung s215g.

No benefit for me.

Linux
8974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670606 9-Mar-2021 19:30
Send private message

DjShadow:

If this is Samsung's first 5G NZ deployment then what gear are Spark running in their other 5G areas?



@DjShadow Nokia

matisyahu
1536 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2670700 9-Mar-2021 21:00
Send private message

Linux:
DjShadow:

 

If this is Samsung's first 5G NZ deployment then what gear are Spark running in their other 5G areas?

 



@DjShadow Nokia

 

Whats the reasoning behind having a mixture of suppliers - are they trialing out Nokia and Samsung then going to make a long term decision once they have acquired some real world experiencing using each vendors equipment?




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

 

Linux
8974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670703 9-Mar-2021 21:03
Send private message

@matisyahu They could not use Huawei and using Nokia they could launch 5G quicker as Samsung was not ready for commercial launch



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73885 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670710 9-Mar-2021 21:14
Send private message

Linux:

 

@matisyahu They could not use Huawei and using Nokia they could launch 5G quicker as Samsung was not ready for commercial launch

 

 

So why not just stick with Nokia? 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Linux
8974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670711 9-Mar-2021 21:17
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Linux:

 

@matisyahu They could not use Huawei and using Nokia they could launch 5G quicker as Samsung was not ready for commercial launch

 

 

So why not just stick with Nokia? 

 

 

That would 100% be a Spark question

djtOtago
806 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670712 9-Mar-2021 21:20
Send private message

If you have two suppliers, you can play them against each other to get the best price.

Linux
8974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670713 9-Mar-2021 21:22
Send private message

djtOtago:


If you have two suppliers, you can play them against each other to get the best price.



That as well but look what happened when Spark was in bed with Huawei and ALU


What a disaster!

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670852 10-Mar-2021 07:31
Send private message

Nokia was only a temporary solution because Samsung's 5G kit wasn't ready for deployment in a production environment. They opted to continue with the same Nokia deployment as the Dense Air partnership until such time as Samsung could actually deliver.

 

 

MaxineN
1024 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2671257 10-Mar-2021 18:50
Send private message

 

 

 

Pretty good.

 

Moorehouse Ave Countdown was where I was testing mostly.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

matisyahu
1536 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2681017 26-Mar-2021 12:45
Send private message

It'll be interesting to see what happens going forward given this recent Samsung announcement: https://news.samsung.com/global/samsung-and-marvell-unveil-new-system-on-a-chip-to-advance-5g-networks

 

The new SoC is equipped to support both 5G and 4G networks simultaneously, and it can also save up to 70 percent in chipset power consumption compared to previous solutions.

 

Will be interesting to see how Spark/Samsung relationship develops going forward particularly once 3G is phased out and the frequencies are redeployed.




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

 

taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2685206 1-Apr-2021 09:21
Send private message

Not sure if many people are using 5G in Christchurch, but just wondering if anyone else is seeing any odd issues with it? 

 

I've had problems with calls dropping/Data sessions dropping and the phone switching from 5G to 4G - At one point data stopped working together for over an hour and the phone just sat switching between 5G and 4G every 10 seconds. Can raise a ticket through the helpdesk, but the issue isn't consistent enough for me to give proper examples. 

 

 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 