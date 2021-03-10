Can anyone please help. We have had to replace our modem twice within the last 6 months as the WiFi signal keeps dropping or it shown no internet connection on the computers in the office. Had it replaced again today and was told that the problem is our x-ray machine that has been next to our modem and network box for the past 3 years. Apparently the new modems are affected by x-rays and we have to now rewire everything to move it away from the x-ray machine. The X-ray machine will gets used to take around 4 X-rays a day so it’s not constantly exposing the modem to radiation.
Is this information that we have been given correct or is it just time to change providers?
Thanks