Spark Smart Modem (VRV9517) and x-ray machines
Orthogirl

Wannabe Geek


#282768 10-Mar-2021 19:28
Can anyone please help. We have had to replace our modem twice within the last 6 months as the WiFi signal keeps dropping or it shown no internet connection on the computers in the office. Had it replaced again today and was told that the problem is our x-ray machine that has been next to our modem and network box for the past 3 years. Apparently the new modems are affected by x-rays and we have to now rewire everything to move it away from the x-ray machine. The X-ray machine will gets used to take around 4 X-rays a day so it’s not constantly exposing the modem to radiation.

Is this information that we have been given correct or is it just time to change providers?

Thanks

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2671284 10-Mar-2021 20:02
No need change providers just pay a networking tech to setup your office properly using commercial grade equipment

Gordy7
Uber Geek

  #2671319 10-Mar-2021 21:05
Interested.... You most likely need an expert..... and a reliable modem.

 

You have not said

 

- what sort of x-ray machine you are dealing with. Dental or a medical centre lead lined x-ray room?

 

- Have you been getting successful WiFi operation for some time while using the x-ray machine?

 

- does the Modem and WiFi recover after repowering it?

 

Here is some discussion on successful operation of WiFi gear in x-ray rooms:

 

https://community.ui.com/questions/Suitability-for-X-RAY-Room-use/0ed85752-4eec-4e57-9b1a-f951829bcfd9

 

and

 

http://www.summitdata.com/blog/setting-up-wi-fi-in-a-medical-center-performing-a-site-survey/

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Bung
Uber Geek


  #2671321 10-Mar-2021 21:20
The usual advice is that x rays are damaging to living tissue not electronic equipment. That is usually associated with airport x ray baggage scanning. Your equipment may be more powerful than that but it's probably still true. If there was stray radiation it would be far more dangerous to people in the office. What might be more likely is the x ray equipment is causing a disturbance on the mains that's affecting the modem if they're on the same circuit or you've had bad luck with faulty modems. Not everyone who's needed a replacement has an x ray scanner.



Orthogirl

Wannabe Geek


  #2671380 11-Mar-2021 04:14
The WiFi connection establishes again after the modem is turned on and off. There are 2 lead lined walls but this shouldn’t be an issues as those walls have always been there and we have had a good signal as soon as the modem has been replaced. The laptop that runs the X-ray machine and our server is half a meter from the modem in the same room and both lose connection.

The X-ray machine is just for dental X-rays and is low dose compared to a medical X-ray machine.


cyril7
Uber Geek

  #2671389 11-Mar-2021 07:08
Hi, I would say its unlikely a result of the radiation, whilst it could be a factor I would suggest its more likely dirty power.

 

To generate Xrays (and I am no expert in this matter) normally a suiltable vacuuam tube (I presume a triode could even be a simple diode) is operated with a suiltably high voltage on the anode as to create sufficient electron acceleration to generate Xrays, I understand typically this voltage is in the 25kV-30kV range, so as you could imagine a pretty narly power supply is required and it might not be the most polite of operators.

 

So along with moving the server and modem a bit further away (maybe more than the current 0.5m on the other side of the lead wall) also look at putting both (and any other network gear) on a decent online UPS to help isolate any power related issues.

 

The fact that the router returns to normal life after a reboot would support the above, although it is possible that if some silicon die distrubance resulted from an Xray strike then a normal service after reboot also would happen, but I have no knowledge of this behaviour, then again never investigated such matters.

 

My 2c Cyril

