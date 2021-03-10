Interested.... You most likely need an expert..... and a reliable modem.

You have not said

- what sort of x-ray machine you are dealing with. Dental or a medical centre lead lined x-ray room?

- Have you been getting successful WiFi operation for some time while using the x-ray machine?

- does the Modem and WiFi recover after repowering it?

Here is some discussion on successful operation of WiFi gear in x-ray rooms:

https://community.ui.com/questions/Suitability-for-X-RAY-Room-use/0ed85752-4eec-4e57-9b1a-f951829bcfd9

and

http://www.summitdata.com/blog/setting-up-wi-fi-in-a-medical-center-performing-a-site-survey/