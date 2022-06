Turning the account off @ Spark was the wrong thing to do, I'm sorry to tell you.



Apple's FMI system is pretty comprehensive, but it does need a connection to the phone so that you can sign in to iCloud on another device & ask it "where are you?" & the iPhone is then able to respond "I'm here". You then have the choice of various options including wipe & play alarm @ full volume.



If the phone has run out of battery or been turned off, it'll have sent it's last known location to iCloud.com.



It's the same with Androids too, although they have some even handier options including sending a Call Me button to the screen that'll only call the number you nominate.



My advice is to get hold of Spark asap, turn that SIM card back on. Then log in to iCloud.com & find your iPhone.



The other quick & dirty option is, if your Dad had Google Maps installed, to log into G Maps another device & hit Your Timeline. That doesn't need a current connection, it'll tell you where the phone stopped moving.



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz