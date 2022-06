Hi there Im considering buying a 5g phone and yes, I know Spark coverage is limited at this time.

But these images from the ad seem to indicate the phone wont work on our network, but will operate in Australia 5g:

The above indicates it will work, but the below indicates otherwise

Can anyone advise? if this is not compliant then there is no point in buying their 5g model, as the 4g is significantly cheaper.

Thanks,

Al.