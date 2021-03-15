Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Smart Modem Issues
bazarthur

#283844 15-Mar-2021 17:34
Hey there. Kinda stuck and lost. I've recently purchased the Spark Smart Modem and x2 Smart Mesh units. I've connected them all up no problems and haven't messed around with the settings. Just using the defaults out of the box. We have FibreMax internet plan and probably about 15+ devices connected. Everything seems to work well. We recently got a brand new Samsung Smart TV which is sitting right beside the Smart Modem. When we have the new TV streaming Netflix or anything else, it seems to hog all the bandwidth available and all out other devices cannot load anything from the internet. You'll go to load a web page and it will continually load, then as soon as you turn the TV off the web page loads straight away.

 

 

 

Does anyone have any suggestions for what settings I can change and how to change them in the Smart Modem Interface? I thought this would all work smoothly, but so far has been a nightmare. Hopefully someone can enlighten me! Thanks.

gzt

gzt
  #2675095 15-Mar-2021 18:23
gzt

gzt
  #2675098 15-Mar-2021 18:25
It's possible the new TV is running a firmware update and behaving badly at the same time. This would not explain all of it.

PJ48
  #2675113 15-Mar-2021 19:19
Agree that using an ethernet cable direct from TV to the Smart modem LAN port may fix it - make sure the TV uses the correct interface after you have connected the cable



bazarthur

  #2675142 15-Mar-2021 20:42
Would Ethernet not just do the same thing? Or am I being a bit naive haha.

 

When I had the TV running I can't actually do a Speed Test on my phone or laptop because nothing will load at all.

bazarthur

  #2675144 15-Mar-2021 20:45
gzt: It's possible the new TV is running a firmware update and behaving badly at the same time. This would not explain all of it.

 

 

 

Hmmmm funnily you should say that because they've just put out a firmware update for the TV today March 15th. Might have to update that and see how it goes. I know the Smart Modem is on the latest firmware though.

K8Toledo
  #2675163 15-Mar-2021 21:39
bazarthur:

 

If streaming seems OK but the browser is laggy I'm thinking firmware update needed?    Our Samsung TV which sits beside a Smart Modem has no issues streaming.

 

 

 

Also recommend connecting TV to router with cable rather than wirelessly.





michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2675166 15-Mar-2021 21:47
Always use Ethernet on devices where you can. Ethernet is a dedicated connection, wireless is not.




gzt

gzt
  #2675225 16-Mar-2021 07:53
bazarthur: Would Ethernet not just do the same thing?

Not necessarily. This removes the tv from the mesh and provides additional information about the problem.

bazarthur

  #2675755 16-Mar-2021 20:36
Have plugged the new TV with a brand new Ethernet cable. Problem still persists. My other Samsung TV in the other room connected to Wi-Fi cannot load a Netflix movie while the one plugged in is streaming. And my iPhone could not load a simple web page. Chances of a faulty Smart Modem perhaps? I thought this should just be plug and play, I shouldn't have to muck around with QoS settings and such, should I?

 

Really stuck and confused now :(

