bazarthur:

Hey there. Kinda stuck and lost. I've recently purchased the Spark Smart Modem and x2 Smart Mesh units. I've connected them all up no problems and haven't messed around with the settings. Just using the defaults out of the box. We have FibreMax internet plan and probably about 15+ devices connected. Everything seems to work well. We recently got a brand new Samsung Smart TV which is sitting right beside the Smart Modem. When we have the new TV streaming Netflix or anything else, it seems to hog all the bandwidth available and all out other devices cannot load anything from the internet. You'll go to load a web page and it will continually load, then as soon as you turn the TV off the web page loads straight away.

Does anyone have any suggestions for what settings I can change and how to change them in the Smart Modem Interface? I thought this would all work smoothly, but so far has been a nightmare. Hopefully someone can enlighten me! Thanks.