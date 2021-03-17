Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark data usage
#283885 17-Mar-2021 16:24
Does anyone have any experience with the Spark HG659b router and the statistics?

 

Are they accurate?

 

Someone has contacted me as they got a massive bill from Spark for last month's internet as they'd gone way over their data cap.
Not sure what the total usage was but I think their cap is 120GB, which they've never gone over.

 

They gave me some usage from the Spark website for the last few days and it looks like a massive amount (for them) again.
EG: 60GB for just Monday and Tuesday this week.

 

I've logged into their Spark router and the system and DSL (they're on VDSL) uptimes showed as being just over 7 days.
On the statistics page, the internet connection is only showing about 6GB in total for received and sent bytes.
I assume that is for the current DSL uptime? Or does it reset itself daily??

 

I also checked their computers and Windows 10 was only showing a total of about 50GB for all three systems in total over the last 30 days.

 

Spark support basically didn't want to know and said someone is using the data.

 

 

  #2676190 17-Mar-2021 16:36
Do they have a smart tv or similar using Spark Sport or other streaming services? wouldn't be the first time I've seen someone recently using much higher data than normal due to increased uptake in streaming services

  #2676235 17-Mar-2021 17:24
Failed recurring software updates? theres a feature update for win10 being pushed out for example

  #2676239 17-Mar-2021 17:27
Inphinity:

Do they have a smart tv or similar using Spark Sport or other streaming services? wouldn't be the first time I've seen someone recently using much higher data than normal due to increased uptake in streaming services



No it’s a small business.
And they’ve said they’ve done nothing different in terms of what they do on their computers.

Anyway are you saying those statistics figures from the router itself showing what would be their normal usage can’t be trusted?
If not why are they even there?



  #2676271 17-Mar-2021 20:04
CYaBro:

 

 

 

I've logged into their Spark router and the system and DSL (they're on VDSL) uptimes showed as being just over 7 days.
On the statistics page, the internet connection is only showing about 6GB in total for received and sent bytes.
I assume that is for the current DSL uptime? Or does it reset itself daily??

 

 

 

 

I would take a screenshot of the dsl log and log a fault saying the stat from their supplied router is only 6gb in 7 days uptime, yet your usage is 60gb, please provide audit usage for this connection because I dispute it, and see what come back.

  #2676272 17-Mar-2021 20:05
The counter in the router is a guide only! This is why carriers provider online tools to check usgae

  #2676273 17-Mar-2021 20:07
bagheera:

CYaBro:


 


I've logged into their Spark router and the system and DSL (they're on VDSL) uptimes showed as being just over 7 days.
On the statistics page, the internet connection is only showing about 6GB in total for received and sent bytes.
I assume that is for the current DSL uptime? Or does it reset itself daily??


 



I would take a screenshot of the dsl log and log a fault saying the stat from their supplied router is only 6gb in 7 days uptime, yet your usage is 60gb, please provide audit usage for this connection because I dispute it, and see what come back.



Yea that’s what I’ve done now, gave them some screenshots to send to Spark.

And if the Spark supplied router isn’t showing the correct stats then they need to fix that too!

  #2676274 17-Mar-2021 20:08
Linux:

 

The counter in the router is a guide only! This is why carriers provider online tools to check usgae

 

 

 

 

so you are saying that the guide with over factor  10 time out should not look at closely to see why it so out? get real



  #2676275 17-Mar-2021 20:10
Spark and all other carriers provides a online tool that shows data counting done off the Core network!

End users can reset the data counter in the router for a start!

The DOM could be a complete different date to what is on the billing platform on the carrier side

  #2676276 17-Mar-2021 20:13
Linux:

End users can reset the data counter in the router for a start!

 

 

 

agreed, but I expect them to have proof that this is correct if asked for, and it not the first time I have seen faulty data counter for isp

  #2676282 17-Mar-2021 20:26
The WAN statistics Rx/Tx counter on the router I'm using (not HG659b) wraps around every 4 GiB. 

 

e.g. 18 GB download and 3 GB upload would show as 2 GB download and 3 GB upload.

  #2676295 17-Mar-2021 21:58
bagheera:

 

Linux: Spark and all other carriers provides a online tool that shows data counting done off the Core network!

End users can reset the data counter in the router for a start!

 

agreed, but I expect them to have proof that this is correct if asked for, and it not the first time I have seen faulty data counter for isp

 

 

Yes the carrier will have the CDRs and these will include a ton of information how the data was used including URLs

  #2676302 17-Mar-2021 23:02
Linux:

 

[snip]

 

Yes the carrier will have the CDRs and these will include a ton of information how the data was used including URLs

 

 

In most cases, ISPs won't have accounting records that show URLs visited. Spark does have records of up/down traffic volumes and times.

 

Cheers - N




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

  #2676307 18-Mar-2021 00:28
  #2676316 18-Mar-2021 06:32
I’m guessing that’s where they’re seeing the usage that’s showing much more than their Spark router shows as well as their computers.

  #2676317 18-Mar-2021 06:34
Don't guess ask them how they are checking usage!

