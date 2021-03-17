Does anyone have any experience with the Spark HG659b router and the statistics?

Are they accurate?

Someone has contacted me as they got a massive bill from Spark for last month's internet as they'd gone way over their data cap.

Not sure what the total usage was but I think their cap is 120GB, which they've never gone over.

They gave me some usage from the Spark website for the last few days and it looks like a massive amount (for them) again.

EG: 60GB for just Monday and Tuesday this week.

I've logged into their Spark router and the system and DSL (they're on VDSL) uptimes showed as being just over 7 days.

On the statistics page, the internet connection is only showing about 6GB in total for received and sent bytes.

I assume that is for the current DSL uptime? Or does it reset itself daily??

I also checked their computers and Windows 10 was only showing a total of about 50GB for all three systems in total over the last 30 days.

Spark support basically didn't want to know and said someone is using the data.