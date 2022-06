I'm sure this has been asked before so happy to be referred to existing links and webpages. I have tried using the "search" function on here but have not found an answer.

Does anyone have a recommendation for a router to use with Spark Fibre? I'm not a technophobe but find the world of routers, and mesh setups and wifi expanding a confusing one. I am moving house and using fibre for the first time. There are only two of us so there should not be a massive number of devices connecting to wifi.