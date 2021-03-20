Due to my retirement and wanting to make sure costs are under control I decided that I no longer needed my $39 cell phone plan as my usage always fell within what you get on the $19 pre paid pack.

So gave my 30 days notice to move from pay monthly to prepaid and last night at 11pm text arrived saying this order would be activated within an hour. This all seemed OK given it was 30 days since giving notice.

This morning my cell phone was not working. Went to but the $19 prepaid pack but this was not an option available to me on the Spark app. Signed into MySpark on the web and tried there - no luck. On going to Prepaid webpage I can get as far as trying to answer the question - Do you want a new number or Do you want to bring a number over from another provider?

I want to keep my existing Spark number so neither if these options apply and you can go no further.

So onto Help chat - not able to sort this -best they can say is that there is an error and they may not be able to sort this for 48 hours. Get onto actual person via my landline - eventually transferred to an account person who takes a considerable time and still the answer is that there is an error and unsure when this can be fixed.

Seems amazing that the simple request to change plans has resulted in me not be able to use my phone at all with currently no known time for resolution. I have been a customer of Spark/Telecom for perhaps 40 years but this is trying my patience.

Be pleased to hear if anyone has any suggestions other than to sit and wait.