ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)All Service Lost on Changing Plan from Pay monthly to Pre Paid
morrisk

302 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#283925 20-Mar-2021 13:32
Send private message

Due to my retirement and wanting to make sure costs are under control I decided that I no longer needed my $39 cell phone plan as my usage always fell within what you get on the $19 pre paid pack.

 

So gave my 30 days notice to move from pay monthly to prepaid and last night at 11pm text arrived saying this order would be activated within an hour. This all seemed OK given it was 30 days since giving notice.

 

This morning my cell phone was not working. Went to but the $19 prepaid pack but this was  not an option available to me on the Spark app. Signed into MySpark on the web and tried there - no luck. On going to Prepaid webpage I can get as far as trying to answer the question - Do you want a new number or Do you want to bring a number over from another provider?

 

I want to keep my existing Spark number  so neither if these options apply and you can go no further.

 

 

 

So onto Help chat - not able to sort this -best they can say is that there is an error and they may not be able to sort this for 48 hours. Get onto actual person via my landline - eventually transferred to an account person who takes a considerable time and still the answer is that there is an error and unsure when this can be fixed.

 

Seems amazing that the simple request to change plans has resulted in me not be able to use my phone at all with currently no known time for resolution. I have been a customer of Spark/Telecom for perhaps 40 years but this is trying my patience. 

 

Be pleased to hear if anyone has any suggestions other than to sit and wait.

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
cokemaster
Exited
4493 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677595 20-Mar-2021 13:50
Send private message

It sound like the service order might have gone to error. The contact centre should be able to escalate this and get this resolved fairly quickly.

If they won’t commit to resolving it quickly, I’d suggest porting out to another provider and consuming their $19 plan.




Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677615 20-Mar-2021 14:42
Send private message

Port to 2degrees

morrisk

302 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2677644 20-Mar-2021 15:45
Send private message

Thanks for the advice.

 

 

 

I have tried to do this but so far the 2 degrees site has not helped with options not showing up as instructions indicate including advice that they were going to send a verification code to my phone which as far as I can is not connected any cellular network so it seemed like that was sure to fail.

 

Wary at this point of ending up with "errors" or issues with 2 providers so will email the Spark contact again and see if there is any progress.



Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677672 20-Mar-2021 16:06
Send private message

@morrisk You can only port to 2d once you have a Prepay SIM with a number active on it (Go buy a $2  2d Prepay SIM from local shop)

 

Activate the 022 number that comes with the SIM and set it up on the 2d website then port your number from Spark, Select ' settings ' then ' Bring my number '

 

If you are trying to port and you only have a Spark SIM card then clearly this is not going to work

morrisk

302 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2677685 20-Mar-2021 17:07
Send private message

Thanks - that makes sense.

 

 

 

Had a reply from Spark very quickly indicating that this may not be resolved until Tuesday and an offer to pay a month account. Not sure whether the month account offer will be to pay usual Spark account of landline, broadband, wireless internet etc which runs at around $200 all up. If so that would be OK but the $2 pre pay option in the interim looks like a way forward. My only concern is whether I could strike an issue when I go to bring my Spark number over - will the issue that Spark have cause a problem with the porting?

Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677693 20-Mar-2021 17:38
Send private message

It may impact the port from Spark to 2degrees

morrisk

302 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2679471 23-Mar-2021 18:41
Send private message

Update

 

Nearly now 96 hours since service was lost and there is still no service - all I have is an email this morning in response to my email asking what was going on. Answer - we will be in touch.

 

I have bought a 2 degrees SIM and now at least can make calls from my phone. I have not ported my number yet but may yet do that.

 

I have been given no reason for this extraordinary inability of Spark to provide me with cell phone service - is it because they don't have enough staff to manage the volume of "errors" that are happening when customers request plan changes? 



yitz
1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #2679479 23-Mar-2021 19:06
Send private message

Their IVR had a message over the weekend that at least some of their systems were down for maintenance.

morrisk

302 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2679490 23-Mar-2021 19:45
Send private message

In terms of customer service it helps if you are told what the problem is beyond there is an "error" and it may take 24 - 48 hours - particularly when it is now 96 hours and still no progress or information.

 

If the maintenance was a part of the reason for this extraordinary delay then it helps me to know that.

Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679492 23-Mar-2021 19:49
Send private message

You can try and port your number the worse thing that will happen is the port will fail quite quickly and you can try again the following day

It will not break anything on the 2degrees side

cokemaster
Exited
4493 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679511 23-Mar-2021 20:34
Send private message

@morrisk I sincerely doubt that maintenance or system upgrades would be in play. A. We'd expect Spark to put up upgrade in progress / system down notices across their website, app and IVR and B. Every day that they aren't able to provision / deprovision services across many customers, that cost them a lot of money in lost sales. 

 

I strongly suspect that it is a provisioning error that has emerged as a result of the Post to Pre order. As mobile networks are made up of a lot of downstream systems, often service orders are just the 'front' of the provisioning process and will go to a provisioning engine which the frontline teams probably won't have access to. It is likely that they'll need to escalate this to the provisioning team and potentially changes that were made, will need undone or the error corrected (on one of the downstream systems). However, if the agent is just sending an email to a group mailbox saying 'Service order 123123 please fix', you may be waiting a while. 

 

I have personally experienced this with Spark many years ago and I had to demand to talk to a team leader in order to get traction. I was out of action for about 4 days prior with promises of 'its being looked into' and 'It should come back online in 4-24 hours' - it took the TL to the provisioning team to correct the error and I had service back within 10 minutes. 

 

If you are committed to Spark - I would suggest calling them, ask for a team leader and ask to a complaint. This will ensure that you are covered should you decide to flick Spark earlier than the 28/30 days notice that they like to enforce on Postpaid/Voice/Broadband as they haven't been providing the service that they have been paid to provide. It also provides an avenue to go to their 'customer resolution group' who look after complaints and will own the issue... and failing that - you'll be able to go to the TDR which is an outside group who can help mediate this issue. 

 

I hope it doesn't get to that point and if it does - I'd strongly recommend switching providers. 

 

With mobile coverage from all three operators being excellent and number portability - I go to whoever values me as a customer and gives me great service... and if that changes, then I'll just move on. 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2679537 23-Mar-2021 22:43
Send private message

If I was you I would just try porting to 2 degrees and be done with it, the 2 degrees plans look far simpler than sparks plans

CNZ

CNZ
132 posts

Master Geek


  #2679539 23-Mar-2021 23:11
Send private message

Linux: Port to 2degrees

 

And get half assed coverage choice!

 

I actually swapped from Pay monthly to Prepaid the other day all went smoothly he even wiped the 30 days notice and just stopped it and credited the rest of the month

Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679540 23-Mar-2021 23:22
Send private message

CNZ:

 

Linux: Port to 2degrees

 

And get half assed coverage choice!

 

I actually swapped from Pay monthly to Prepaid the other day all went smoothly he even wiped the 30 days notice and just stopped it and credited the rest of the month

 

 

@CNZ This thread is not about 2d coverage vs another carriers but......

 

I have zero issues with 2degrees coverage 3G/4G in 1 location I do not get 4G and that is in one part of  Dairy Flat and this is not a 2d fault

 

2d are rolling out 3G / 4G coverage in places where 2d customers would roam onto VodafoneNZ very quickly about 6 - 7 sites per week and I am sure this project will be complete end of April or mid May 2021

 

If you look at the VodafoneNZ community site upgrade list each week you will see sites with ' Project slice ' and these sites are getting native 2d 3G / 4G coverage from RAN sharing

 

 

 

 

jarledb
Webhead
2809 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679542 23-Mar-2021 23:28
Send private message

CNZ:

 

And get half assed coverage choice!

 

 

That all depends where you are. Where I live there are a lot more 2degrees towers than what Spark or Vodafone can provide. So I usually have better coverage than people that don't have 2degrees.

 

Might be the opposite other places, but I have not felt that I have had a problem with 2degrees when traveling all over the north island.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





