Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark webmail works but not IMAP?
#283942 22-Mar-2021 08:13
I'm in the process of helping a client move 4 email mailboxes away from @xtra.co.nz, to their own domain, but having issues trying to access their old mailboxes via IMAP.

 

Logging into Spark webmail works fine for the 4 mailboxes, but I cannot access 2 of them via IMAP.
I need IMAP access so I can move emails from their old mailboxes to new.

 

I've tried both Outlook and Thunderbird, and both give an error. e.g. Thunderbird says Unable to log in at server. Probably wrong configuration, username or password.
BUT I know the login works, as Webmail works???

 

I'm using imap.xtra.co.nz, SSL, 993. And send.xtra.co.nz SSL 465

 

Anyone come across this before, where the Spark webmail login works, but IMAP access doesn't?

 

Any other suggestions on how to move/copy email out of the old xtra mailbox, to a separate new imap account?

 

Thanks

  #2678153 22-Mar-2021 08:24
Does the Spark mail platform allow protocols to be enabled/disabled like Gmail does ? Check all the settings on webmail to see if theres anything like that.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2678164 22-Mar-2021 08:34
Managed to get it to work - random fix, by changing the passwords on the Spark mailboxes, and then IMAP access worked?!?

 

Suggests Spark webmail and Imap passwords weren't in sync.

 

Anyway, all sorted.

