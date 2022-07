I don't think it's fair to discriminate because it's imported, which by the way was simply because the device is not (yet) available in NZ. It was not to bypass any costs and yes I have paid import duty and GST for it, so no one is missing out. With that aside, eSim is from what I know a global standard, so it shouldn't matter (should it) which market the device was purchased in (or assembled for). If they've made eSim to replace physical Sim and there's almost no compatibility then what on earth have they designed this thing for... And again, even on Spark's website, the benefits of eSim are supposed to include travel which I will quote from their website;

"Seamless connectivity: Download your eSIM to your phone and switch easily between supported networks as you travel."

If we're talking 'support' as in technically able to support the device, then for the reasons above I want to know why, or if Spark or any NZ carrier will 'support' it in the future.

If we're talking 'support' as in ringing 123 to talk to someone, I don't care, I don't want that. I want Spark to take my $15/month and put a plan on my watch.