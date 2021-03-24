Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark + Vodafone Dual SIM iPhone 12 Pro
bitserf

99 posts

Master Geek


#283991 24-Mar-2021 14:02
Send private message

I am getting an iPhone 12 Pro through work, and I'm planning to use my personal Spark plan with the eSIM, and the nanoSIM for my work Vodafone plan.

 

Will this work? Any gotchas?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
bonkiebonks
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2679841 24-Mar-2021 14:19
Send private message

Not really.

I currently have the same setup. I think 5G doesn’t work when in dual SIM mode. But you can always disable one of the cellular connections if 5G is necessary.

antonknee
1085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2679843 24-Mar-2021 14:26
Send private message

I have this exact set up - works really well for me.

 

The major "gotcha" is that if you receive a call on one line, the other line will show no service.

 

5G is not currently available for dual SIM, however I believe this is part of iOS 14.5.

 

 

bitserf

99 posts

Master Geek


  #2701394 3-May-2021 19:34
Send private message

I noticed the 5G connection availability issue, but 14.5 upgrade did not seem to fix it for me.

 

Adding insult to injury, I could get only 3G on the work Vodafone physical SIM while colleague standing next to me with identical phone and also a work Vodafone physical SIM on the same plan was happily on 5G.

 

Is it a provisioning issue perhaps?



MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2701396 3-May-2021 19:36
Send private message

Does the same thing happen on another Vodafone certified 5G handset? If yes, then it's a provisioning issue.

 

 

 

edit: Does this happen when you've only got the Vodafone sim active instead?




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 