I am getting an iPhone 12 Pro through work, and I'm planning to use my personal Spark plan with the eSIM, and the nanoSIM for my work Vodafone plan.
Will this work? Any gotchas?
Thanks
I have this exact set up - works really well for me.
The major "gotcha" is that if you receive a call on one line, the other line will show no service.
5G is not currently available for dual SIM, however I believe this is part of iOS 14.5.
I noticed the 5G connection availability issue, but 14.5 upgrade did not seem to fix it for me.
Adding insult to injury, I could get only 3G on the work Vodafone physical SIM while colleague standing next to me with identical phone and also a work Vodafone physical SIM on the same plan was happily on 5G.
Is it a provisioning issue perhaps?
Does the same thing happen on another Vodafone certified 5G handset? If yes, then it's a provisioning issue.
edit: Does this happen when you've only got the Vodafone sim active instead?
